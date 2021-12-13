The Snake Plant Night Thread (12/13/21)

Dracaena trifasciata, or snake plant, is a succulent-type plant often used as an ornamental outdoor and/or house plant. It does flower in the wild,

but it can be difficult to coax it into flowering indoors. This fairly common decorative plant is rated by NASA as an excellent air purifier (that’s good!), but it is also mildly poisonous (that’s bad!); it removes toxins like formaldehyde and benzene from the environment (that’s good!), but, while not highly toxic, it can cause vomiting and diarrhea in house pets (that’s bad!). Its fibers have also traditionally been used to make bowstrings (can I go now?).

The snake plant is also known as Saint George’s sword, viper’s bowstring hemp, and (my favorite) mother-in-law’s tongue, thanks to its sharp-edged, blade-shaped leaves. It should not be overwatered, and please, would it kill you to call it more often?

Ah, mother-in-law humor never gets old. (No, I don’t get it either.)

