Werewolf 171: Night of the Krampus! Signups

A bitterly cold wind screamed around Tonka Mountain swirling in and out of gaps and crevasses shedding crystal shards of ice as it went.

Down at the bottom of Tonka Mountain lies Possum village and within Possum village resides a small community of mostly decent folks. At this hour evening supper has concluded, as has the nightly reading from the pamphlet of Nate the Lesser, and parents are putting their small children to bed.

“You remember what happens when you misbehave all day long instead of doing your chores, don’t you?”

“Krampus will come and beat me with twigs and toss me in their sack and I will never ever never be seen again!”

“Good, child, now sleep and dream of pleasant things.”

Up top Tonka Mountain sat the Ice Castle and within the Ice Castle sat the most awful Majesty Perchta. They were rooting around in their awful fangs with their Silver Dagger and gently ruffling the feathers of their awful wings when behind them came a familiar sound.

clip clop clip clop clip clop

“Your awful Ma-a-a-ajesty,” said the Yule Goat.

“Yes, Winstone,” Perchta sighed.

“The time has come. The vile creature has arrived in the village under cover of the dark.”

“It’s always dark here, Winstone.”

“Yes, your awful Ma-a-ajesty.”

“So they have finally arrived, eh? This has been a long time coming. Gather your herd, Winstone. It’s high time that slugworm Krampus learns who’s ruler of this mountain!”

And deep down within Tonka Mountain lies Black Chasm where even the wind, Perchta, and Krampus fear to go!

Outside of the house where the small child drifts off to sleep lie deep shadows and ever deepening snow banks built high by a seemingly never ending blanket of softly falling snow flakes. And deep deep deep within those shadows two red orbs blink gaily with hunger and malice.

Hello and welcome to Werewolves 171: Night of the Krampus!

TOWN ROLES

Rupert the Elf- the slightly amoral adopted child of St. Nick. Due to their shades of gray they are able to discern between the village Children and Pechtra’s crew. (Investigator who each night is told if a chosen player is a Wolf/ not a Wolf. Krampus reads as not a Wolf.)

The Mad Glitter Bomber- glitter bombs anyone in sight, sometimes even themselves, which leaves that person in a state of confusion. (Jailer who each night chooses a player to keep from harm and also stop them from committing any night actions. If they bomb themselves their next day’s vote will show but will not count in the final tally.)

St. Nick- each night will choose a player to bequeath a gift to.

The Children- The mostly sweet and innocent denizens of Possum village. (Vanilla Town.)

SCUM ROLES

Perchta- The most awful Ice Majesty of Tonka Mountain. (Lead Wolf that will choose a Vanilla Wolf each night to commit their kills. Also, each night will receive, randomly, one of the following actions: Role Blocking/Investigation/Invisibility/Curse/Charm/Heal. If Perchta investigates Krampus or the Goat Harasser they will be seen as such. If all Vanilla Wolves die than Perchta will commit the kills as well as their random action. Team Perchta wins win when all others have been banished to the Black Chasm (Graveyard) or they have a majority.)

Yule Goats- Underlings of their awful Majesty Perchta. (Vanilla Wolves.)

Krampus- Hates everyone and will beat them with sticks and toss them into their sack never to be seen again. (SK who will select a player to be put in their sack. That player will join Squad Krampus instead of going to the Black Chasm (Graveyard.) Krampus wins when they’ve captured five players or is the last living player standing.)

The Goat Harasser- Sits off in a lonely cabin seething and cursing at Perchta and the Yule Goats. (Backup Serial Killer who is activated if Krampus is killed within the first three nights. Does not inherit Krampus’s sack and their victims go straight to the Black Chasm.)

RULES

No quoting from your DM without hoho approval.

No editing of comments without hoho approval.

No less than three comments per Day without hoho approval.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other or else hoho Krampus will whisk you away!

Many ❤️❤️❤️ to Kaddish for developing this game with me!

PLAYERS

1) Cop on the Edge-ish

2) sic

3) Mrs. Queequeg

4) MSD

