The Pits: Best of Anime 2021

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/20 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). Ranked lists with under 10 contenders are totally fine as well. The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

Welcome back to The Pits for 2021! In this post, we’ll be ranking our favorite anime shows and movies of the year. This year was a bit complicated for the anime industry, among others, but some quality movies and shows were still released.

The Rules

The rules are simple to follow. We have two categories: The Miyazaki Award for Best Anime Movie and the Watanabe Award for Best Anime Series. You are welcome to list out as many as you like, but only the top 10 for each category will be awarded points. For unordered lists, each show/film will receive 5 points. For ordered lists, the first place will receive 10, second 9, etc. with 10 getting 1 point.

Any show which aired in 2021 is qualified for a nomination, including season 500,000 of Gintama. For films, if either a limited release or a wide release occurred in 2021, it qualifies. Re-releases of films older than 2 years don’t count. Short films are allowed, as are OVA movies. Short-form series are also allowed. If you’re wondering which category to put an anime in, if it has a number of episodes, it’s a series. If you’re not sure if something is “anime”, just list it. It’s fine. Burn the Witch could be either because Crunchyroll is confusing sometimes.

If you need help remembering what the hell you watched this year, My Anime List has a convenient Seasonal Anime list for 2021. Just click through each of the seasons at the top.

Please keep in mind that these lists should be personal. You can consider what you like about a show in terms of a wide audience, but I don’t want you taking something off of your list just because it didn’t get great reviews. Be nice and do not rag on people for their choices.

For convenience sake, use either the most common name or the official English name for the series. Feel free to list more than one name for the same show.

I will list my nominations in a post below.

