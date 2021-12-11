Booster Night Thread (12/11)

I just watched Jingle All the Way for the first time from start to finish this past week and thought about posting a thread about it.

Tonight’s Night Thread is dedicated to Booster, Turbo Man’s Sidekick!

There aren’t any Turbo Man dolls to be had at toy stores in the greater Minnesota area but they still have plenty of Booster action figures for sale.

The finale of the movie takes place at the Wintertainment Parade with Turbo Man as the main attraction. Booster is part of the float and is played by beloved character actor Curtis Armstrong.

Did anyone get a Booster for Giftmas?

Where does Jingle All The Way rank on your list of Christmas movies?

Have a great Saturday night and enjoy your weekend!

