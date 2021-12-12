30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 12: Your Greatest Victory Moment

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about your greatest victory. One that many have, which I’ll shortcut here so that you have to pick something else, often comes at defeating one of your parents in games. It’s part of growing up and happens in driveway sports to the tabletop game and more. I can still remember that moment that I beat my father at Risk because it was the last time he played that game with me.

Bonus Prompt: You know it, what was your biggest defeat?

