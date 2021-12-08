The Pits: Best In TV 2021

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/21 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

Welcome back to The Pits for 2021! In this post, we’ll be ranking our favorite TV shows of the year- and there were a lot of them. With the tragic lack of Quibi this year I watched a lot less TV, but I know that not everyone needs their content in quick, biteable format quite like I do.

I’m hosting The Pits for the second time this year, and we will be ranking Drama and Comedy shows! Your top 10 (or as many as you can do, I can’t do 10) of each are preferred, but you can also do fewer than 10 or an unranked list. Nonfiction programming counts as well in Drama/Comedy: you can nominate Get Back, or Jeopardy, or your favorite local news show.

The Rules

Please post lists of your top 10. If you can’t do 10 in each category (I probably can’t, I don’t watch enough TV, I just enjoy aggregating things), but still want to rank them, that’s totally fine! First place gets 10 points, second gets 9, and so on. Anything under 10 will not receive points but will receive an honorable mention in my final results list.

If you don’t know if something is drama or comedy, put it where you want, it’s cool. I will sort them together after the fact: for example, BoJack Horseman last year got slightly more points in Comedy than Drama, so I took all its Drama points and gave them to Comedy.

TV seasons that overlap on either end (started in 2020, ended in 2021 or started in 2021, will end in 2022) definitely count.

I will not be counting any votes until December 20, 2021 at 8 PM. You will receive an upvote when your vote is counted: until then, you can edit/change your list as much as you want.

Miniseries and television specials count as drama/comedy as well. Sometimes there can be overlap between a television special/movie and an actual movie- I’ll count a lot of stuff though. A good rule of thumb is that it’s a movie if it played at a theater/festival or is going for movie awards consideration.

Additionally, if you want to chat about good TV in the comments, go ahead! And stay tuned for the Peelys, starting December 21, to cover the worst of TV and other 2021 pop culture!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...