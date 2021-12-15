The 6th Annual Pits Commenting Awards: Voting!

And now for the part where you actually vote for people and things!

Winners will be determined by most upvotes, for the most part. If it’s an obvious joke, I’ll probably toss it out.

And for the categories (shuffled around the order to ensure similar categories are close to each other):



Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person Best Avocado Meme Best Comment – Funny Best Comment – Serious Best Long-form Post or Subthread Best Life Changing Advice Best Username (Not poster, just name) Best Username – Holiday Best Avatar Best Gimmick Account Best Pet Photo Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop Best Political Comment Most Memorable Sex Clam Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon Best Open Thread Header Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough Best New Thread Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread) Best Avocado Tournament Best 30-Day Challenge (specific day, not month theme) Best Werewolf Game Best Rabbit Screening Best Live-Chat Best Review – TV Best Review – Movie Best Review – Other Best Artist/Album Spotlight Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado Best Recipe The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award Best Buds Rookie of The Year The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter) Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why) Best use of The Avocado as a response.

Votes will be counted on 20th December, with the 21st being when the winners are announced, alongside the other Pits.

