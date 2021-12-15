Other

The 6th Annual Pits Commenting Awards: Voting!

And now for the part where you actually vote for people and things!

Winners will be determined by most upvotes, for the most part. If it’s an obvious joke, I’ll probably toss it out.

And for the categories (shuffled around the order to ensure similar categories are close to each other):

  1. Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person
  2.  Best Avocado Meme
  3.  Best Comment – Funny
  4.  Best Comment – Serious
  5. Best Long-form Post or Subthread
  6. Best Life Changing Advice
  7. Best Username (Not poster, just name)
  8. Best Username – Holiday
  9. Best Avatar
  10. Best Gimmick Account
  11. Best Pet Photo
  12. Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop
  13. Best Political Comment
  14. Most Memorable Sex Clam
  15. Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon
  16. Best Open Thread Header
  17. Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral
  18. The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral
  19. Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature
  20. Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough
  21. Best New Thread
  22. Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread)
  23. Best Avocado Tournament
  24. Best 30-Day Challenge (specific day, not month theme)
  25. Best Werewolf Game
  26. Best Rabbit Screening
  27. Best Live-Chat
  28. Best Review – TV
  29. Best Review – Movie
  30. Best Review – Other
  31. Best Artist/Album Spotlight
  32. Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado
  33. Best Recipe
  34. The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award
  35. Best Buds
  36. Rookie of The Year
  37. The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter)
  38. Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why)
  39. Best use of The Avocado as a response.

Votes will be counted on 20th December, with the 21st being when the winners are announced, alongside the other Pits.