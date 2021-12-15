The “I’m The Baby (Gotta Love Me)” Night Thread

Over the years, plenty of TV shows have spawned goofy novelty songs. Thanks to a GIF someone posted earlier that got this stuck in my head, tonight’s thread is dedicated to one from Dinosaurs. Baby Sinclair’s catchphrase (or one of them, at least) was “I’m the baby, gotta love me”. That was enough to spawn a music video that ran in the show’s third season…

The song starts about a minute in, but there’s some quality Muppet physical comedy before that. Fun bit of trivia? The lyrics to this song were written by character actor Stuart Pankin, who was the voice of family patriarch Earl Sinclair.

Maybe next time, we’ll discuss the time Baby Sinclair crapped in Michael Eisner’s chair.

Have a good night!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...