The 6th Annual Pits Commenting Awards Category Nominations!

Welcome to the 4th Annual Pits Category Nominations featuring Categories and Nominations! Brought to you by a desire for ever more Upvotes. If you need to review any of the past categories, threads, or winners, you can check them out here.

Today will mark the reviewing of categories for the next three days or so, and on 16th December actual nominations/voting within those categories will begin, so to recap our (potential) returning 40 categories:

Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person Best Avocado Meme Best Comment – Funny Best Comment – Serious Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough Best username (Not poster, just name) Best username – Holiday Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread) Best Life Changing Advice Best Open Thread Header Best Long-form Post or Subthread Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature Best Gimmick Account Best Pet Photo Best Werewolf Game Best Rabbit Screening Best/Worst Comic Strip (Pluggers, Heathcliff, etc.) Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop Best Political Comment Best Review – TV Best Review – Movie Best Review – Other Best Artist/Album Spotlight The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award Rookie of The Year Commenter You Most Like to See Upvotes From The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter) Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why) Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral Best use of The Avocado as a response. Best Avocado Tournament Most Memorable Sex Clam Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon Best Dad’s Casa Related Writing Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado Best Recipe Best Buds Best Upvote Pandering Scheme Best New Thread

What categories should be added? Recommend categories we should include that highlight the community, the commenters, and what makes this place such a great and unique spot on the mean ol’ internet (especially over these past two years!). Remember this portion does not cover things like best movies, best books etc. (that’s what the other Pits are for!)

Or should any categories be removed? Are they not relevant or too confusing? Should they be clarified? It’s up to you, the Avocado community, to decide!



So to recap out current schedule:



This topic (12th -15th December) – Nominating Categories

December 16th – Nominating people/things for those categories

December 20th – Counting up the votes

December 21st – Announcing winners, for these categories, alongside the other Pits

