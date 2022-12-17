The Pits: Best in Music 2022

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/27 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

We did it again! 2022 is over and it’ll be a while until a year is three of the same numbers again, so what better way to celebrate than making a list of your favorite music of the year. I know we all listened to a lot this year so let’s start picking favorites.

The categories are simple enough:

Best Album – no reason to over complicate, albums and EPs count

– no reason to over complicate, albums and EPs count Best Song

Best Live Show – physical or live stream, you just need to include the specific artist/band

I’ll make a top level post for all categories, please try your best to post your lists under those threads. Take a look at the note above: lists can (and encouraged to) be as long as you’d like, but preference for scoring is at least a ranked 10. I’d say our year is a pretty easy December 17th 2021 through December 16th 2022, but any close calls are whatever it’s all in fun.

Enjoy! Have fun voting

