World Cup 2022: Final, Messi v Mbappé

In a pair of way less exciting matches than the quarterfinals, Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 (even if Modric didn’t agree with the PK) and France defeated the gutsy Morocco 2-0. So now only two matches remain and we kinda only care about one of them

Will Messi get his last trophy in his illustrious career or will France and Mbappé repeat as champions? Well, we’ll see that on Sunday first we have the third place

Third Place Match: Moroccan Magic

Morocco v Croatia

Do teams care about the third place? Why do we still play this match? Well, I guess their countries federations might care as there’s a difference of 2 million between 3rd and 4th place. It’s not that bad that teams don’t care though, I mean this makes the game fairly open. In the last 4 World Cup we’ve gotten an average of 3.5 goals, so there’s that.

Whatever happens Morocco already made history and Modric already gave it his all. It’ll be a nice exhibition match

Final: Maradona’s Shadow

France v Argentina

In my World Cup preview I mentioned that France was a hospital, well they’re continuing that trend with now everyone getting the flu. So far it’s reported that Upamecano, Rabiot, Varane, Konate and Coman caught it. Oh yeah also Tchouameni and Theo Hernández had some minor injuries. Can someone get Deschamps a kit? They might need him as player/coach. Argentina had an injury scare when Messi got a minor hamstring issue, but he seems fine and I’m sure he’ll play even if he can only use one leg. I mean, he only walks around anyway, right?

So who wins? Well, the odd makers have Argentina slightly above France (+165 v +185), which signals how close this match is. If France wasn’t such a hospital I would have gone with team, as is I do think Argentina might have a better shot. We’ll see

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...