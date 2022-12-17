30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 17: Sounds Of The Holiday

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about sounds of the holiday season and how they impact you. What’s your favorite song or carol from this period and which one do you never want to hear again?

Bonus question: What’s the earliest that Christmas music should be played in stores?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...