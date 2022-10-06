30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 6: Twilight Zone

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the the Twilight Zone. This one may be a bit more generational in terms of who saw it when, but with the original version, what episode gave you the biggest scare and which one just didn’t work?

Bonus Prompt: What did you think of the modern incarnation of the series?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...