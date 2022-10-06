Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6TH, 2022:

A Friend Of The Family (Peacock)

Aftershock: Everest & The Nepal Earthquake (Netflix)

Alaska Daily Series Premiere (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy Season Premiere (ABC)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)

Station 19 Season Premiere (ABC)

The Joys And Sorrows Of Young Yuguo (Netflix)

Walker Season Premiere (The CW)

Walker Independence Series Premiere (The CW)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7TH, 2022:

Blue Bloods Season Premiere (CBS)

Catherine Calls Birdy (Prime Video)

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix)

Derry Girls Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Dollhouse (Netflix)

Glitch Series Premiere (Netflix)

Fire Country Series Premiere (CBS)

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+)

Hellraiser (Hulu)

iHeartRadio Music Festival (The CW)

Kev Adams: The Real Me (Netflix)

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix)

Man On Pause Series Premiere (Netflix)

Next At The Kennedy Center Series Premiere (PBS)

Oddballs (Netflix)

Old People (Netflix)

S.W.A.T. Season Premiere (CBS)

The Midnight Club Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Mole Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Problem With Jon Stewart Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Redeem Team (Netflix)

Tiger & Bunny 2 (Part Two) (Netflix)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH, 2022:

iHeartRadio Music Festival (Part Two) (The CW)

The Disappearance Of Cari Farver (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9TH, 2022:

Ghosts Of Devil’s Perch Season Finale (Travel)

Let The Right One In Series Premiere (Showtime)

NCIS: Los Angeles Season Premiere (CBS)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2022:

All American Season Premiere (The CW)

All American Homecoming Season Premiere (The CW)

My Life Is Murder Season Premiere (Acorn TV)

Spirit Rangers Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11TH, 2022:

Becoming Frederick Douglass (PBS)

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (Netflix)

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (Netflix)

Island Of The Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Ordinary People Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Professionals Series Premiere (The CW)

The Cage Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Renovator Series Premiere (HGTV)

The Winchesters Series Premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12TH, 2022:

Belascoarán, PI Series Premiere (Netflix)

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition Series Premiere (Netflix)

I Love You, You Hate Me (Peacock)

Love At First Lie Series Premiere (MTV)

The Nutty Boy (Netflix)

Wild Croc Territory (Netflix)

