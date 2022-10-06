This Weekly Music Thread Is Short and Sweet

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Last week we talked about long songs. This week let’s talk about short ones!

As with last week’s prompt, not going to be too strict regarding what constitutes a “short” song. Personally I’m going to go with two minutes or less, though in some genres (punk, for example) this may well be the standard so it might be more fun or challenging to pick something even shorter. Basically, if you think you think a song is short enough to qualify, then go for it!

If Fela Kuti is the king of the “album side length track”, then Robert Pollard may well be the king of the short song, with a large percentage of Guided by Voices tracks clocking in at under two minutes – and at least 35 of them clocking in at under a minute! The shortest one I’m aware of is “Cigarette Tricks”, which clocks in at just 18 seconds!

Unofficial video featuring an actual cigarette trick; give it a watch (not like you don’t have 20 seconds to spare) and then this guy a Like!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

