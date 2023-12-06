The Wednesday Politics Thread Is Dreaming of a White Christmas

Happy December, folks! The winter blues are setting in as it gets cold and dark, so I’m trying to find warmth and light in the Christmas atmosphere. There’s lots of Christmas to be found on this day in Avocado history, as well as some other interesting stuff, so why not dive in with me?

2022: Raphael Warnock won re-election. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud. A study found that Shark Week overrepresented white men as experts and painted negative depictions of sharks.

2021: AV Club forced its writers to move from Chicago to LA. Elections in France. Biden administration outlined a plan to fight the ways foreign oligarchs use American shell companies and the like to move money around.

2020: Biden won, Trump lost, and really, it was a good feeling. Giuliani got COVID. The pandemic lingered, but vaccines were on the horizon.

2019: Trump using an unsecured phone for all kinds of communication. Revelations about migrant children being kept in cages.

2018: George H.W. Bush’s funeral. A conversation on the 40 hour work week. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares details of orientation for new Congresspeople, which features many CEOs and lobbyists. Stock market drops.

2017: Time’s Person of the Year was “The Silence Breakers” who launched #MeToo. The special election in Alabama loomed. Al Fraken announced his resignation.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

