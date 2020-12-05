Politics FB
The Weekend PT Is a Shoddy Replacement

Your regular Weekend PT host is busy, so instead of the usual bang-up job, you get . . . this.

Just a few of shoddy replacement President Trump’s tackiest moments!

  • Witness the elegance of dining with Trump.
  • “How was your flight?” “WHAT?” “HOW WAS YOUR FLIGHT?!?”
  • “Beam us up, Ceiling Mural!”
  • “I love Hispanics!”
  • This. Is. Hanging. In. The. White. House.

Notice I did not include the White House Christmas decorations. Have they often been tacky? Oh my yes. Are they also glorious? Absolutely.

  • Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here
  • “The Spirit of Christmas” looks like a death trap.
  • It’s like Narnia, but when Narnia was still in the clutches of Jadis.
  • Are those . . . growths?
  • Oh this isn’t so bad. It’s kinda pre. . . WTF is with the creepy Cabin in the Woods ballet girl?!?
  • Blood for the blood trees.

Sadly, the decorations are fairly subdued this year. The one good thing about this presidency, and they blew it in the finale. Typical.

Anyway, have a good weekend, PTers! Oh! And assume good faith, don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel, and stay safe out there!