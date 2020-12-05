The Weekend PT Is a Shoddy Replacement

Your regular Weekend PT host is busy, so instead of the usual bang-up job, you get . . . this.

Just a few of shoddy replacement President Trump’s tackiest moments!

Witness the elegance of dining with Trump.

“How was your flight?” “WHAT?” “HOW WAS YOUR FLIGHT?!?”

“Beam us up, Ceiling Mural!”

“I love Hispanics!”

This. Is. Hanging. In. The. White. House.

Notice I did not include the White House Christmas decorations. Have they often been tacky? Oh my yes. Are they also glorious? Absolutely.

Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here

“The Spirit of Christmas” looks like a death trap.

It’s like Narnia, but when Narnia was still in the clutches of Jadis.

Are those . . . growths?

Oh this isn’t so bad. It’s kinda pre. . . WTF is with the creepy Cabin in the Woods ballet girl?!?

Blood for the blood trees.

Sadly, the decorations are fairly subdued this year. The one good thing about this presidency, and they blew it in the finale. Typical.

Anyway, have a good weekend, PTers! Oh! And assume good faith, don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel, and stay safe out there!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...