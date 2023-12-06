The Book Nook Loves Public Libraries

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine (and this week, encouraged!) as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: Let’s celebrate public libraries! Feel free to post pics of your local library or cool ones that you have visited. The beauty in the header photo is a ten minute walk from my house. (Thanks to Mayelbridwen for the inspiration!)

Ideas for prompts are always welcome!

If you would like to contribute a short (two to four paragraph) book related biography, essay, tone poem, whatever, for the header, please let me know. The topic choice is wide open, as long as it pertains to books or writing.

