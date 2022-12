Let’s go Georgia! Fingers, toes, and eyes crossed for Warnock today. Set the good vibes to the maximum frequency for this, folks.

Important to note that we do not yet know what happened in Moore County, NC. But this is an interesting point:

Too early to say what occurred in Moore County, NC.



But for those asking why no one has taken responsibility, if the goal is to create sufficient cost and pain to bring about war and "induce the next Great Depression," it doesn't matter. The suffering is the point. — @PeteStrzok@mastodon.social (@petestrzok) December 5, 2022

I don’t have anything else tonight. Sorry so short! But y’all know what to do! Be kind!! Be cool!! Be-HAVE!!! Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel or anybody else. Take out the trash, it’s getting ranky-stanky.

