Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (12/6)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week we see this year’s second Pinocchio film, Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation. He mates his sensibilities with that of the Henson company to create something that looks at least more compelling than the already forgotten Disney version that came out earlier this year.

Pinocchio’s been done many times, though admittedly the 1940 animated film casts a strong shadow. What is it about this film that attracts so many adaptations? Robert Zemeckis has had a version. Jonathan Taylor Thomas has played the title role in a film that also included Martin Landau and Udo Kier. Even Oscar winner Roberto Benigno has been involved in a Pinocchio production…

… TWICE.

Ostensibly, every Pinocchio movie must make a decision: is Pinocchio the innocent but misguided puppet boy from the Disney version, or is the brat who kills the cricket in the original storybook version? It’s a tale as old as time: which fairy tale do you like: the Disney version, or the often much darker original?

It’s easy to say that the non-Disney version is better. However, that’s not always the case. After all, there aren’t many people who would say Benigni Pinocchio, which hews closer to the book, was better than the Disney version. For a Disney film, 1940’s Pinocchio delivers some legit scares, such as the entire Pleasure island sequence and Monstro, a whale that seems to be all mouth.

Today’s bonus prompt: are there adaptations that you prefer that are closer to the source than the Disney version? Or are there stories where the Disney version are the improvement?

