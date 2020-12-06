What’s Your ‘Signature Dish’? Sunday Food Thread 12/6

A lot of cooking competition shows ask contestants to prepare their signature dish. I normally associate something like that with a professional chef, not so much a home cook. I’m wondering if any of you have something you’d consider a signature dish. Is there a particular thing you’re the go-to cook for your family or friends? For me I’d say crepes. I can make a batch and have every single one turn out well. If there’s a crepe dish to be made I’m the one my family turns to to whip up the crepes at least.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...