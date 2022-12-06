30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 6: Gifting!

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about gifts for the holiday! What’s the best give you’ve ever gotten from someone and what was the best gift that you gave someone?

Bonus question: What’s your gift misfire?

