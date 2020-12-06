MERRY FIFTHMAS EVERYONE!

Giftmas Gallery

Streamlining things a bit this year! Fill out this form to upload your Giftmas Gallery photo. Don’t forget to include your username somewhere in the image – either on a piece of paper or added to the image as text!

The Charitable Spirit of Fifthmas

Also, it’s the fifth anniversary of Giftmas, so we thought we’d do something special! For the full 24 hours following the launch of this thread, we’re going to have a Giving Day of sorts – a fundraiser for multiple charities in the spirit of Fifthmas. Our total fundraising goal is $755 – $5 for each person participating in Giftmas. Your giving options include multiple charities for varying causes, at either the $5 level (Fifthmas Fiver) or the $10 (covering you and a fellow Avocado who isn’t able to participate this year). Choose your cause, celebrate together!