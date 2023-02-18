Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
Comic Book Review – Batman and Robin – Bad Blood (2018)
Crate Skimmers #38 The Coneheads – L.P.1. Aka 14 Year Old High School PC-****& Hype Lords Rip Off Devo For The Sake Of Extorting $$$ From Helpless Impressionable Midwestern Internet Peoplepunks L.P.
Futurama, Season Nine, Episode One, “2-D Blacktop”
History Thread: Robert Elliott and the Rhetoric of Liberty
LGBT Movies: Knock at the Cabin (2023)
WTF ASIA 252: The Sword Identity (2011)
You Talking Season 5 DS9 to Me? – “The Ship”
MISCELLANEOUS
AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #90
Late to the Party: When Harry Met Sally…
New Game Releases 02/14/23 – 02/20/23
Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “U” Songs
TOURNAMENTS
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 101
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 102
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 103
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 104
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 105
John Williams Tournament (No Main Themes) Round of 32
Nor Do Brooms in Quiddich Matches: The John Williams Theme Song Tournament Round of 32