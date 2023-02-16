Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 104

Group 102 Results!



Spoiler 50.00% Pixelmon Battle Music 3 50.00% Terraria Calamity Mod 1NF3S+@+!0N – Theme of Crabulon 42.86% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Gunther Bay 42.86% 7 Billion Humans You Will Be Evaluated Later 42.86% Vitamin Connection Future Pharmacy 42.86% Style Savvy: Styling Star Ring! Dong! Dang! (JP) [Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi] 35.71% Minecraft Dungeons Halland 35.71% Kingdom Hearts III Face My Fears 35.71% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine The Road Remembers 35.71% Necrobarista Duet 28.57% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Born Survivors – Section E 28.57% Cadence of Hyrule Gleeockenspiel Boss Battle 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel IV Path to the Demise 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Neath Dark Waters 28.57% Pyre Thrash Pack 28.57% Timespinner The Broken 21.43% World of Horror Shop 21.43% Shenmue III Ryo’s Notebook 21.43% Destiny 2 Journey 21.43% Astral Chain Fragments of Hope [Satoshi Igarashi] 21.43% Timespinner Shears of Atropos 14.29% Return of The Obra Dinn Unholy Captives 14.29% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Inside the Mind of ???? 14.29% AI: The Somnium Files 展開 -tenkAI- [Keisuke Ito] [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 104 will be active until Sunday, February 18h at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 103 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 105 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 104 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like: