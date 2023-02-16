Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 104

Group 102 Results!

Spoiler

50.00% Pixelmon Battle Music 3
50.00% Terraria Calamity Mod 1NF3S+@+!0N – Theme of Crabulon
42.86% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Gunther Bay
42.86% 7 Billion Humans You Will Be Evaluated Later
42.86% Vitamin Connection Future Pharmacy
42.86% Style Savvy: Styling Star Ring! Dong! Dang! (JP) [Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi]
35.71% Minecraft Dungeons Halland
35.71% Kingdom Hearts III Face My Fears
35.71% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine The Road Remembers
35.71% Necrobarista Duet
28.57% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Born Survivors – Section E
28.57% Cadence of Hyrule Gleeockenspiel Boss Battle
28.57% Trails of Cold Steel IV Path to the Demise
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Neath Dark Waters
28.57% Pyre Thrash Pack
28.57% Timespinner The Broken
21.43% World of Horror Shop
21.43% Shenmue III Ryo’s Notebook
21.43% Destiny 2 Journey
21.43% Astral Chain Fragments of Hope [Satoshi Igarashi]
21.43% Timespinner Shears of Atropos
14.29% Return of The Obra Dinn Unholy Captives
14.29% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Inside the Mind of ????
14.29% AI: The Somnium Files 展開 -tenkAI- [Keisuke Ito]

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

38.89% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(TRYPTOPHAN)- [Rikako Watanabe]
38.46% The Messenger: Picnic Panic Basalt assault (Volcano)
38.46% World of Horror School Mystery
38.46% Trails of Cold Steel III Between the Forgotten Phantasm -Sen Ver.-
38.46% A3! to bloom… [Suemasu Ryouta; Singers: Winter Troupe]
38.46% Team Sonic Racing Dark Arsenal
35.71% Minecraft Dungeons Halland
35.71% Kingdom Hearts III Face My Fears
35.71% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine The Road Remembers
35.71% Necrobarista Duet
28.57% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Born Survivors – Section E
28.57% Cadence of Hyrule Gleeockenspiel Boss Battle
28.57% Trails of Cold Steel IV Path to the Demise
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Neath Dark Waters
28.57% Pyre Thrash Pack
28.57% Timespinner The Broken
21.43% World of Horror Shop
21.43% Shenmue III Ryo’s Notebook
21.43% Destiny 2 Journey
21.43% Astral Chain Fragments of Hope [Satoshi Igarashi]
21.43% Timespinner Shears of Atropos
14.29% Return of The Obra Dinn Unholy Captives
14.29% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Inside the Mind of ????
14.29% AI: The Somnium Files 展開 -tenkAI- [Keisuke Ito]

Projected Bubble: 41.18%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 104 will be active until Sunday, February 18h at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 103 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 105 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 104 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61