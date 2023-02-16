Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 104

Group 102 Results!
|50.00%
|Pixelmon
|Battle Music 3
|50.00%
|Terraria Calamity Mod
|1NF3S+@+!0N – Theme of Crabulon
|42.86%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Gunther Bay
|42.86%
|7 Billion Humans
|You Will Be Evaluated Later
|42.86%
|Vitamin Connection
|Future Pharmacy
|42.86%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Ring! Dong! Dang! (JP) [Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi]
|35.71%
|Minecraft Dungeons
|Halland
|35.71%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Face My Fears
|35.71%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|The Road Remembers
|35.71%
|Necrobarista
|Duet
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Born Survivors – Section E
|28.57%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Gleeockenspiel Boss Battle
|28.57%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Path to the Demise
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Neath Dark Waters
|28.57%
|Pyre
|Thrash Pack
|28.57%
|Timespinner
|The Broken
|21.43%
|World of Horror
|Shop
|21.43%
|Shenmue III
|Ryo’s Notebook
|21.43%
|Destiny 2
|Journey
|21.43%
|Astral Chain
|Fragments of Hope [Satoshi Igarashi]
|21.43%
|Timespinner
|Shears of Atropos
|14.29%
|Return of The Obra Dinn
|Unholy Captives
|14.29%
|YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
|Inside the Mind of ????
|14.29%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|展開 -tenkAI- [Keisuke Ito]
Newly Eliminated1
|38.89%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(TRYPTOPHAN)- [Rikako Watanabe]
|38.46%
|The Messenger: Picnic Panic
|Basalt assault (Volcano)
|38.46%
|World of Horror
|School Mystery
|38.46%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Between the Forgotten Phantasm -Sen Ver.-
|38.46%
|A3!
|to bloom… [Suemasu Ryouta; Singers: Winter Troupe]
|38.46%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Dark Arsenal
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 104 will be active until Sunday, February 18h at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 103 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 105 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 104 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like: