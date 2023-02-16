You Talking Season 5 DS9 to Me? – “The Ship”

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Season 5, Episode 2

On Earth, there is no poverty, no crime, no war. You look out the window of Starfleet Headquarters and you see paradise. Well, it’s easy to be a Saint in paradise, but the Maquis do not live in paradise. Out there in the Demilitarized Zone, all the problems haven’t been solved yet. Out there, there are no saints — just people. Angry, scared, determined people who are going to do whatever it takes to survive, whether it meets with Federation approval or not!

Sisko’s angry tirade to Kira in “The Maquis” was an iconic piece of dialogue that any Deep Space Nine fan knows by heart. What makes it so notable is that its ideas pop up time and time again throughout the series, and I would consider it the most thematically-relevant chunk of dialogue in the show. It’s an elegantly-expressed idea that goes far beyond the issue of the Maquis and helps to deepen and impart some realism on Star Trek’s ideal utopia without destroying it. It’s easy to be a decent and polite person when you’re comfortable and everything is hunky-dory, like it is on Earth. But if you take those decent and polite people and plunk them down in a shitty situation, some interesting and not very pretty things can happen, as they do in “The Ship,” an intense and sweaty episode that pushes the crew to their limits.

What’s interesting about “The Ship” is how it seems like a setup to a classic Trek Moral Quandary. There’s a crisis with clearly-defined boundaries, goals, and a clear adversary, but there isn’t a whole lot of ethical debate here. Instead it takes a sideways path to plunge the normally decent and genial crew into some interpersonal bullshit, and reveals some ugliness in a daring way. It’s not about dry ideas of right and wrong, but something gritter and greyer than what we come to expect from Star Trek‘s crises. Thankfully, it doesn’t go full Lord of the Flies, but there’s whiffs of what happens when external forces wear down the polite veneer of society.

Sisko and several officers are doing a planetary survey in the Gamma quadrant, assessing the place as a potential mining spot. They’re supposedly a good distance from Dominion space, but as a Jem’Hadar ship enters the atmosphere and crash lands on the surface, that bubble gets popped. Beaming to the location with phasers at the ready, Sisko, Dax, Worf, O’Brien, engineer Muniz, and a random blueshirt find the ship embedded upside down into the cliffside.

“Sir, it’s a Playmates Toys original Jem’Hadar fighter model. It looks like the decals are intact!”

The scale of the ship’s set is impressive and fairly convincing, and the trouble the creators went to in making the interiors upside down is crazy. They really didn’t have to do that, but it makes for a memorable time, and thematically emphasizes how out of depth and uncomfortable the crew are in this alien environment. It’s the first time we’ve seen the inside of a Dominion ship, and it’s a cold, grey, utilitarian place. There aren’t any chairs since the Jem’Hadar don’t sit down (or sleep), and there isn’t even a viewscreen – only a couple of headsets for the Vorta in command and the Jem’Hadar first. I love these details, and they really contribute to the diamatrically opposed Dominion way of doing things.

The crew enters the ship but find the entire crew dead. The sight of all their dead bodies hanging from the ceiling is a grisly one that’s memorable. They quickly determine the simple but disturbing cause – the inertial dampers failed, so that when the ship accelerated to warp every bone in everyone’s body was broken by the sheer force of their speed. It’s a stark reminder of how inherently dangerous space travel is. Trek’s ships have a bevvy of marvelous technology that keep the crews safe, but if even one of those systems fails, the results can be disastrous and deadly.

“Captain, this set is enormous! We’ll never get to the bottom of it! Nope, there it is actually.”

Sisko is eager to get the ship back to the Federation and underlines the intelligence value of such a find. The runabout doesn’t have the power required to pull it out, so they call on the Defiant to come get them. However, disaster strikes when the runabout is suddenly attacked by another Jem’Hadar ship and destroyed (killing the three crew members aboard). Soldiers beam down and begin firing at the crew, who scurry inside of the ship for protection. The blueshirt gets killed and Muniz is shot along the way.

Bracing themselves for an imminent internal assault (as there’s nothing to stop the Jem’Hadar from beaming inside), Sisko and the others are surprised when it doesn’t come. Instead, the Vorta in charge contacts them through the ship’s comm system. Named Kilana, she asks to meet Sisko outside with one guard each. An attractive woman, she flirts and tries to sweet talk Sisko into vacating the ship, but he’s not having it. Her sweet demeanor is completely at odds with the threat she represents (and the deadly Jem’Hadar at her command), and I think it gives the episode some additional interest. The Vorta are generally very outwardly friendly but in a slimy way, which makes them compelling antagonists in their appearances. Kilana tries to lure Sisko away from his prize like a siren, and although there’s no chance of him falling for it, it still provides an unsettling shade to the ordeal.

“What our ships lack in chairs and food they more than make up for in eye shadow! I got a whole cargo hold of it, we can give each other makeovers!”

She offers to ferry Sisko and his crew back home, but he puckishly claims salvage rights and refuses. As they talk, a single Jem’Hadar beams onto the ship below and dashes off under cloak. O’Brien and Dax find a recently-placed surveillance device aboard the ship and are attacked by the invader, who just has a knife. They’re saved by the injured Muniz, who dragged his ass up to phaser the guy. Hearing the commotion inside, Sisko and Worf immediately jump back inside as Kilana beams up.

There is tons of death in the episode and a pile of bodies by the end of it, but Muniz’ presence personalizes all of it in painful detail. The trope of the expendable crew member(s) is a well-worn one in Star Trek that at times reaches a comical quality in its predictability. But “The Ship” is remarkable because of the tragedy it imparts on the redshirt trope by drawing out the slow and painful death of Muniz. Injured earlier by the Jem’Hadar, he continues to bleed out and it’s clear the Dominion weapons are designed to do this. Again, it’s another great detail of how brutal and viscous enemies they are, and how calculated their approach to combat is.

Muniz is one of O’Brien’s engineers who appeared previously in “Hard Time,” so it’s nice he’s not just a nameless goon. Him and O’Brien have a teasing relationship with one another – which can be a bit much at times, but it gives them some personality. O’Brien worries that Muniz is getting worse but puts on a brave face to try and reassure him. Worf, however, has a difference of opinion about that.

So Worf… is just a dick. Not just here (although especially here), but in the entirety of Deep Space Nine. It’s mostly the Worf we knew from The Next Generation, but his characterization on DS9 always rubbed me the wrong way. The writers seemed to have bled (heh) any gentleness or grace from his character when they imported him into this show, and he always goes full Klingon, full dick at all times. Several storylines on DS9 imply that he doesn’t know or understand human values, even though he was raised by humans and has spent most of his life among them in Starfleet. Of course, one of his characteristics is that he tries super hard to be a Klingon, but he should still be able to navigate human relations and culture better than he does on this show. Or he’s just choosing not to, which is what makes him a D-I-C-K.

“All right you two, how about a compromise? Worf, you stop being an asshole and in exchange you can eat one of Muniz’ legs.”

Privately, Dax tries to reassure a glum O’Brien that Muniz will survive. But Worf immediately butts in and loudly proclaims that he’s as good as dead already. O’Brien is furious at Worf’s callousness and yells that his only chance for survival is if he fights and doesn’t give up. There’s a tiny modicum of sympathy from Worf and he implores O’Brien to just be straight with the guy and let him prepare for death. It suggests a clash of culture in how death is treated that seems classically Trek, but it’s still no excuse for Worf’s dickery here. Even if you do believe he’s doomed Worf, you should know humans well enough after several decades of living among them to just keep that shit to yourself. Plus what does “prepare for death” in this specific situation entail? And how would it help, really?

Klingon culture can be self-contradictory at times, but under their belief structure it seems like fighting until the bitter end totally fits in with how they do things? This was the basis of Riker and Worf’s beef when he got his back broken and wanted to commit ritual suicide. Riker lambasts him for just giving up, and references their former comrades who fought for every second of life when their time came. Worf ends up changing his mind in that episode (and is now alive as a result), but apparently didn’t learn anything from it. I feel like the writers shook his character like an Etch-a-Sketch and just had him conveniently forget a lot of lessons he learned on The Next Generation. Worf is a pretty fatalistic guy, and seems to embrace death a little too readily.

And there’s no yielding from Worf when O’Brien pushes back on him, no acknowledging that he’s speaking out of turn. Which adds to the very unsympathetic portrayal of the Klingon here. There’s a tense moment where it looks like him and O’Brien are going to start swinging until Dax swoops in and separates them. She makes a snide remark that she’ll teach Worf some of the finer points of diplomacy. It’s a joke, but shouldn’t Starfleet officers value and uphold diplomacy anyway? So again, something that should not be an alien concept to Worf. You’ve joined Starfleet and you’ve agreed to uphold their values, even if they don’t always sit well with you. PLUS, Worf switched to command when he joined DS9. That necessitates being able to deal with people in a much better, tactful manner. Just shut up dude, you suck at everything.

“Captain, he’s redshirting all over himself here.”

Despite all this, I do appreciate it as an overall plot point and source of drama for the normally chummy and civil main characters. The situation is already pushing them to uncomfortable places and it’s only going to get worse from here.

Kilana calls Sisko and apologizes for the deception. She wants to meet Sisko again, but won’t bring a guard this time. Sisko agrees and clearly not fucking around, converses with her while holding his rifle pointed at her. She confirms Sisko’s suspicions that the Dominion wants something on the ship, something so valuable they won’t risk damaging it in a full on assault (which is why the solider was only armed with a knife). She’ll even let Sisko keep the ship if he agrees to let them go in and retrieve it. He counters by saying that if she tells him what it is, he’ll bring it to her. She gently refuses that, and Sisko asks “Don’t you trust me?” sarcastically. At this point neither side seems to be negotiating in good faith, and Sisko confirms that there’s nowhere to go from this point. Kilana’s face hardens and she beams up as charges start raining down from the sky, with Sisko rushing back inside.

“It was the Vorta’s Xbox! I couldn’t beat his Call of Duty score so I tore it out of the wall in, uh, not frustration.”

The charges aren’t meant to destroy the ship, just rattle the crew. It’s reminiscent of the loud music the ATF blasted day and night during the WACO standoff (the strategy of trying to drive people crazy makes as much sense here as it did then). Muniz is delirious and thinks the charges are fireworks from his youth. Nerves start to fray from being trapped in the ship with the constant barrage of noise. Worf and Dax’s attempts to find the coveted item that’s on the ship fail and they bicker about it. O’Brien continues to worry about Muniz’ chances, and Worf continues to be an absolute ass. O’Brien angrily says that he’s not a bloodthirsty Klingon looking for an excuse to murder his friend, and Worf shoots back that he’s just another weak human too afraid to face death, at which point punches start getting thrown.

Sisko screams at them to control themselves, and Dax makes a snide remark about the boys buckling under pressure. “Maybe you haven’t noticed, but no one’s laughing,” an annoyed Sisko blasts her with. She shoots him back an icy, dead stare. It’s a shockingly raw scene for Star Trek as not only morale is breaking down, but common decency. Worf and O’Brien have known each other for years and the pressure is causing them to hurl racist remarks (and fists) at one another. Dax is snickering at it off to the side, and there’s something unsettling about seeing everyone start to wobble so hard (punctuated by the guy who’s bleeding to death right there).

You knuckleheads made Sisko use his Dad Voice.

In an angry speech, Sisko acknowledges the awful conditions – they’re trapped in a hot, dark, noisy dungeon and they’re filthy and tired. Paradise is clearly very far away and people no longer have the energy to be saints. He yells at them to start acting like professionals, and assigns everyone a mission to keep them occupied (and out of each other’s