Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 103

Group 101 Results!
|60.00%
|Vitamin Connection
|Happy Na Sky Ticket
|46.67%
|Quarantine Circular
|Manifestation
|46.67%
|Picross S4
|Title Screen
|46.67%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Feeling At Ease
|46.67%
|Yooka-Laylee
|Galleon Galaxy Minecart Theme
|46.67%
|Panzer Paladin
|The Horseman
|46.67%
|NieR:Automata
|Vague Hope ~ Cold Rain [Keigo Hoashi]
|40.00%
|Bleed 2
|Launch
|40.00%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Inn for Rest
|33.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Lasaria Woodland
|33.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Monster Surprised You
|33.33%
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|End of a Vicious Struggle
|33.33%
|CrossCode
|Rhombus Dungeon
|33.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|You Will Know Our Names
|26.67%
|Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
|The Heritors of Arcadia (Japanese)
|26.67%
|Wandersong
|The King Of Hearts
|26.67%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Full Fathom Five
|20.00%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
|Max Lair
|20.00%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|Howlraiser
|13.33%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|The Right Way Around (Main Theme) [Daughter]
|13.33%
|CrossCode
|Sapphire Ridge
|13.33%
|Wattam
|When the Leaves Change
|13.33%
|Hob
|Prisex
|13.33%
|Battletech
|For All Mankind
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 103 will be active until Thursday, February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 102 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 104 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 103 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 103 is open until Thursday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific