Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 103

Group 101 Results!



Spoiler 60.00% Vitamin Connection Happy Na Sky Ticket 46.67% Quarantine Circular Manifestation 46.67% Picross S4 Title Screen 46.67% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Feeling At Ease 46.67% Yooka-Laylee Galleon Galaxy Minecart Theme 46.67% Panzer Paladin The Horseman 46.67% NieR:Automata Vague Hope ~ Cold Rain [Keigo Hoashi] 40.00% Bleed 2 Launch 40.00% Persona 5 Strikers Inn for Rest 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Lasaria Woodland 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Monster Surprised You 33.33% Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice End of a Vicious Struggle 33.33% CrossCode Rhombus Dungeon 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 You Will Know Our Names 26.67% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia The Heritors of Arcadia (Japanese) 26.67% Wandersong The King Of Hearts 26.67% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Full Fathom Five 20.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Max Lair 20.00% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Howlraiser 13.33% Life is Strange: Before the Storm The Right Way Around (Main Theme) [Daughter] 13.33% CrossCode Sapphire Ridge 13.33% Wattam When the Leaves Change 13.33% Hob Prisex 13.33% Battletech For All Mankind [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 38.46% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Insanity 38.46% Night in the Woods Crimes II 38.46% Cadence of Hyrule The NecroDancer Final Boss Battle 38.46% Jalopy Harmonikatalas 38.10% Sonic Mania Hydrocity Zone Act 2 – Sonic Mania 38.10% Outer Wilds Final Voyage 38.10% Creaks Bridges 38.10% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sol Squadron 38.10% DJMax Respect Mulch 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Lasaria Woodland 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Monster Surprised You 33.33% Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice End of a Vicious Struggle 33.33% CrossCode Rhombus Dungeon 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 You Will Know Our Names 26.67% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia The Heritors of Arcadia (Japanese) 26.67% Wandersong The King Of Hearts 26.67% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Full Fathom Five 20.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Max Lair 20.00% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Howlraiser 13.33% Life is Strange: Before the Storm The Right Way Around (Main Theme) [Daughter] 13.33% CrossCode Sapphire Ridge 13.33% Wattam When the Leaves Change 13.33% Hob Prisex 13.33% Battletech For All Mankind Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 103 will be active until Thursday, February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 102 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 104 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 103 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 103 is open until Thursday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

