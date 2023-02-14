Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 102

Group 100 Results!
|64.71%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Root and Rise
|64.71%
|NieR:Automata
|Emil’s Shop [Kuniyuki Takahashi and Kakeru Ishihama, Vocals: Julie Ann Taylor]
|52.94%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Blooming Villain [SCRAMBLE Remix- Gota Masuoka Arr.]
|52.94%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Wizardly
|47.06%
|The Sexy Brutale
|Carousel Macabre (Grinmaw’s Theme) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell]
|41.18%
|Florence
|Crash
|41.18%
|Fate/Grand Order
|Dance With the Shadow
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Shadows Withal
|35.29%
|A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
|Nyakuza Metro
|29.41%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Bionis Shoulder – Night
|29.41%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Saint Gral Labyrinth
|29.41%
|Lost Ember
|Come Back Home
|29.41%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Lighthouse
|23.53%
|Coffee Talk
|Moon Bright
|23.53%
|A Short Hike
|Somewhere in the Woods
|17.65%
|Death Squared
|Insert Generic Omnicorp Greeting Here
|17.65%
|Everything
|A Quiet Invitation
|17.65%
|Tekken 7
|Infinite Azure – Final Round (Moonsiders 2nd)
|17.65%
|Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
|Sunset
|11.76%
|Genshin Impact
|Rainbow at Summit
|11.76%
|Unravel Two
|All Wrong
|5.88%
|Cyberpunk 2077
|V
|5.88%
|Detective Pikachu
|Track 13
|5.88%
|Wandersong
|The Beast
Newly Eliminated1
|38.10%
|Tangledeep
|Mirai the Heroine
|38.10%
|The Messenger
|The Frozen Dark (Glacial Peak)
|38.10%
|Gris
|In Your Hands
|38.10%
|Picross S
|Title Screen
|38.10%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Fairy Fountain
|37.50%
|ICEY
|Lost Woods
|37.50%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Aquarius
|37.50%
|Pixelmon
|The Frozen Land
|35.29%
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 102 will be active until Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 101 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 103 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 102 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 102 is open until Wednesday February 15th at 10:00PM Pacific