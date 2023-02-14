Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 102

Group 100 Results!



Spoiler 64.71% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Root and Rise 64.71% NieR:Automata Emil’s Shop [Kuniyuki Takahashi and Kakeru Ishihama, Vocals: Julie Ann Taylor] 52.94% Persona 5 Strikers Blooming Villain [SCRAMBLE Remix- Gota Masuoka Arr.] 52.94% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Wizardly 47.06% The Sexy Brutale Carousel Macabre (Grinmaw’s Theme) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell] 41.18% Florence Crash 41.18% Fate/Grand Order Dance With the Shadow 41.18% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Shadows Withal 35.29% A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Nyakuza Metro 29.41% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Bionis Shoulder – Night 29.41% Trails of Cold Steel IV Saint Gral Labyrinth 29.41% Lost Ember Come Back Home 29.41% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Lighthouse 23.53% Coffee Talk Moon Bright 23.53% A Short Hike Somewhere in the Woods 17.65% Death Squared Insert Generic Omnicorp Greeting Here 17.65% Everything A Quiet Invitation 17.65% Tekken 7 Infinite Azure – Final Round (Moonsiders 2nd) 17.65% Jenny LeClue: Detectivu Sunset 11.76% Genshin Impact Rainbow at Summit 11.76% Unravel Two All Wrong 5.88% Cyberpunk 2077 V 5.88% Detective Pikachu Track 13 5.88% Wandersong The Beast [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 38.10% Tangledeep Mirai the Heroine 38.10% The Messenger The Frozen Dark (Glacial Peak) 38.10% Gris In Your Hands 38.10% Picross S Title Screen 38.10% Cadence of Hyrule Fairy Fountain 37.50% ICEY Lost Woods 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Aquarius 37.50% Pixelmon The Frozen Land 35.29% A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Nyakuza Metro 29.41% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Bionis Shoulder – Night 29.41% Trails of Cold Steel IV Saint Gral Labyrinth 29.41% Lost Ember Come Back Home 29.41% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Lighthouse 23.53% Coffee Talk Moon Bright 23.53% A Short Hike Somewhere in the Woods 17.65% Death Squared Insert Generic Omnicorp Greeting Here 17.65% Everything A Quiet Invitation 17.65% Tekken 7 Infinite Azure – Final Round (Moonsiders 2nd) 17.65% Jenny LeClue: Detectivu Sunset 11.76% Genshin Impact Rainbow at Summit 11.76% Unravel Two All Wrong 5.88% Cyberpunk 2077 V 5.88% Detective Pikachu Track 13 5.88% Wandersong The Beast Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 102 will be active until Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 101 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 103 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 102 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 102 is open until Wednesday February 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

