Director Profile: Fritz Lang

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Fritz Lang.

Highly recommended: Destiny, Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler, Die Nibelungen: Siegfried, Metropolis (top 100), M (top 100), The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, You Only Live Once, Ministry of Fear, The Blue Gardenia, The Big Heat

Recommended: Harakiri, Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild’s Revenge, Spies, Woman in the Moon, You and Me, Hangmen Also Die!, The Woman in the Window, Scarlet Street, Human Desire, Moonfleet, While the City Sleeps, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, The Tiger of Eschnapur, The Indian Tomb

Worth a look: Man Hunt, House by the River, Rancho Notorious, Clash by Night

Next week’s director is… David Lean!!

