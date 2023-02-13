Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 101

Group 99 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Crystar Courage 56.25% Celeste Mirror Temple (Mirror Magic Mix) 56.25% NieR:Automata Peaceful Sleep [Keiichi Okabe] 50.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Main Theme of FFVII – Nightfall in the Undercity [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 50.00% Kirby Star Allies Void Termina Battle (Soul Phase) 43.75% STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Barbed Fields [Motoi Sakuraba] 43.75% Ikenfell Rhythm of the Wild – Battle 1 37.50% Paper Mario: The Origami King Bob-Omb’s Determination 37.50% Cadence of Hyrule Synthrova Boss Battle 37.50% OMORI Jawbreaker 37.50% AI: The Somnium Files PSYNCIN’ IN THE SUSTaiN [Keisuke Ito] 37.50% Cars 3: Driven to Win Airport Runaway Rally 37.50% Panzer Paladin Russia 37.50% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Winter’s Angraecum 31.25% Zarvot Solo (End Credits) 25.00% Raji: An Ancient Epic Rangda 25.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Magmazurka in A Mine 25.00% Boundless Beautiful Dreamer 25.00% OMORI Thrifted Tchotchkes 18.75% Pokémon Sword and Shield Wedgehurst 18.75% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice The Northmen 18.75% Fire Emblem: Three Houses As Fierce as Fire 18.75% Little Misfortune Death Time 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Great Twilight [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 37.50% Ash of Gods: Redemption Turn the Wheel 37.50% Command and Conquer Remastered Rain in the Night (Tiberian Sons) 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Spirit Crucible Elpys 37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Midnight Spiral [Mitsuto Suzuki] 37.50% Sonic Forces Infinite 37.50% Jenny LeClue: Detectivu Best Friends Forever (I’d Rather Be Burned to Death) 37.50% Crawl Ritual 37.50% Paper Mario: The Origami King Bob-Omb’s Determination 37.50% Cadence of Hyrule Synthrova Boss Battle 37.50% OMORI Jawbreaker 37.50% AI: The Somnium Files PSYNCIN’ IN THE SUSTaiN [Keisuke Ito] 37.50% Cars 3: Driven to Win Airport Runaway Rally 37.50% Panzer Paladin Russia 37.50% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Winter’s Angraecum 31.25% Zarvot Solo (End Credits) 25.00% Raji: An Ancient Epic Rangda 25.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Magmazurka in A Mine 25.00% Boundless Beautiful Dreamer 25.00% OMORI Thrifted Tchotchkes 18.75% Pokémon Sword and Shield Wedgehurst 18.75% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice The Northmen 18.75% Fire Emblem: Three Houses As Fierce as Fire 18.75% Little Misfortune Death Time 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Great Twilight Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 101 will be active until Tuesday, February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 100 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 102 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 101 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 101 is open until Tuesday February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...