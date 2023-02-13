Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 101

Group 99 Results!
|62.50%
|Crystar
|Courage
|56.25%
|Celeste
|Mirror Temple (Mirror Magic Mix)
|56.25%
|NieR:Automata
|Peaceful Sleep [Keiichi Okabe]
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Main Theme of FFVII – Nightfall in the Undercity [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
|50.00%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Void Termina Battle (Soul Phase)
|43.75%
|STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
|Barbed Fields [Motoi Sakuraba]
|43.75%
|Ikenfell
|Rhythm of the Wild – Battle 1
|37.50%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Bob-Omb’s Determination
|37.50%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Synthrova Boss Battle
|37.50%
|OMORI
|Jawbreaker
|37.50%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|PSYNCIN’ IN THE SUSTaiN [Keisuke Ito]
|37.50%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Airport Runaway Rally
|37.50%
|Panzer Paladin
|Russia
|37.50%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver
|Winter’s Angraecum
|31.25%
|Zarvot
|Solo (End Credits)
|25.00%
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|Rangda
|25.00%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Magmazurka in A Mine
|25.00%
|Boundless
|Beautiful Dreamer
|25.00%
|OMORI
|Thrifted Tchotchkes
|18.75%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Wedgehurst
|18.75%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|The Northmen
|18.75%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|As Fierce as Fire
|18.75%
|Little Misfortune
|Death Time
|12.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Great Twilight
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 101 will be active until Tuesday, February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 100 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 102 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 101 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 101 is open until Tuesday February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific