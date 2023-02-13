Captain Crunch 60th Anniversary Day Thread (02/13)

Captain Crunch made his debut in the cereal aisle in 1963. He has been part of a “balanced” breakfast since then.

I recently purchased a box of Peanut Butter Crunch and decided to dedicate a OT to honor the Captain and his many years of service.

There are no signs of him slowing down and retirement isn’t in his vocabulary

WE SALUTE YOU CAP’N!

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite Cap’n Crunch cereal? If you don’t have a favorite, tell us your go to cereal. Is it still made and do you still enjoy it?

