Captain Crunch 60th Anniversary Day Thread (02/13)

Captain Crunch made his debut in the cereal aisle in 1963. He has been part of a “balanced” breakfast since then.
I recently purchased a box of Peanut Butter Crunch and decided to dedicate a OT to honor the Captain and his many years of service.
There are no signs of him slowing down and retirement isn’t in his vocabulary
WE SALUTE YOU CAP’N!
Something to Discuss – What is your favorite Cap’n Crunch cereal? If you don’t have a favorite, tell us your go to cereal. Is it still made and do you still enjoy it?
