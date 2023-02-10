Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 100

Group 98 Results!



Spoiler 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Where We Used To Be (Title Theme) 37.50% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Voyage to Tomorrow [Hitoshi Sakimoto] 37.50% A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal Wound-Up Windmill 37.50% Blacksad: Under The Skin Another Jungle Tale 37.50% Fire Emblem: Three Houses A Funeral of Flowers (Thunder) 37.50% Cars 3: Driven to Win Florida International Concourse/Speedway 33.33% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Battle for Farbanti 33.33% Snake Pass Bol-Dors’ Realm (Earth World) 33.33% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star ECLISSI 26.67% Far Cry 5 Keep Your Rifle By Your Side (Reinterpretation) 26.67% beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse ruin of opals [Tsukasa Kaminose] 26.67% A Hat in Time Battle of the Birds Time Rift 20.00% OMORI I Think My Dad Shops Here 20.00% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Forgotten Jade [Michiru Yamane] 20.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood On High (Peaks Day Theme) 20.00% The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors Stage 2 – Harbor – Sewage 20.00% Assassin’s Creed Origins A Divided Land 20.00% Creaks Learning Goat 13.33% Creaks Learn Step Turned 13.33% Fire Emblem Heroes Mjolnir Strikes 13.33% Coffee Talk Gala Gila 13.33% The Gardens Between Chapter 5 – Island 2 13.33% Picross S BGM 3 6.67% Gensō Rōgoku no Kaleidoscope HYS Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 100 will be active until Monday, February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 99 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 101 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 100 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 100 is open until Monday February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

