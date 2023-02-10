Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 100

Group 98 Results!
|46.67%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Facing The Task (Lost City)
|46.67%
|Astral Chain
|Task Force Neuron [Satoshi Igarashi]
|40.00%
|Indivisible
|Esoterica [Hiroki Kikuta, Vocals: Jillian Aversa]
|40.00%
|The Messenger
|Beneath the Surface (Sunken Shrine)
|40.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Ballad of the Wind Fish (Instruments Version)
|40.00%
|Katana ZERO
|Snow
|33.33%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Battle for Farbanti
|33.33%
|Snake Pass
|Bol-Dors’ Realm (Earth World)
|33.33%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|ECLISSI
|26.67%
|Far Cry 5
|Keep Your Rifle By Your Side (Reinterpretation)
|26.67%
|beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse
|ruin of opals [Tsukasa Kaminose]
|26.67%
|A Hat in Time
|Battle of the Birds Time Rift
|20.00%
|OMORI
|I Think My Dad Shops Here
|20.00%
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Forgotten Jade [Michiru Yamane]
|20.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|On High (Peaks Day Theme)
|20.00%
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|Stage 2 – Harbor – Sewage
|20.00%
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|A Divided Land
|20.00%
|Creaks
|Learning Goat
|13.33%
|Creaks
|Learn Step Turned
|13.33%
|Fire Emblem Heroes
|Mjolnir Strikes
|13.33%
|Coffee Talk
|Gala Gila
|13.33%
|The Gardens Between
|Chapter 5 – Island 2
|13.33%
|Picross S
|BGM 3
|6.67%
|Gensō Rōgoku no Kaleidoscope
|HYS
Newly Eliminated1
|37.50%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Where We Used To Be (Title Theme)
|37.50%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Voyage to Tomorrow [Hitoshi Sakimoto]
|37.50%
|A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal
|Wound-Up Windmill
|37.50%
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|Another Jungle Tale
|37.50%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|A Funeral of Flowers (Thunder)
|37.50%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Florida International Concourse/Speedway
|33.33%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Battle for Farbanti
|33.33%
|Snake Pass
|Bol-Dors’ Realm (Earth World)
|33.33%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|ECLISSI
|26.67%
|Far Cry 5
|Keep Your Rifle By Your Side (Reinterpretation)
|26.67%
|beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse
|ruin of opals [Tsukasa Kaminose]
|26.67%
|A Hat in Time
|Battle of the Birds Time Rift
|20.00%
|OMORI
|I Think My Dad Shops Here
|20.00%
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Forgotten Jade [Michiru Yamane]
|20.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|On High (Peaks Day Theme)
|20.00%
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|Stage 2 – Harbor – Sewage
|20.00%
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|A Divided Land
|20.00%
|Creaks
|Learning Goat
|13.33%
|Creaks
|Learn Step Turned
|13.33%
|Fire Emblem Heroes
|Mjolnir Strikes
|13.33%
|Coffee Talk
|Gala Gila
|13.33%
|The Gardens Between
|Chapter 5 – Island 2
|13.33%
|Picross S
|BGM 3
|6.67%
|Gensō Rōgoku no Kaleidoscope
|HYS
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 100 will be active until Monday, February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 99 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 101 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 100 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 100 is open until Monday February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific