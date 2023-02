Following the events of F9 (2021), Cipher and Dante unite in their fight against Dominic Toretto and his crew, who are assisted by Brian.[2] The film will take place in Rome, Cartagena, Rio de Janeiro, Washington, D.C. Havana and Aqaba, as well as at the Chinatown neighborhood in New York City.

