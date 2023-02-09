Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 99

Group 97 Results!



68.75% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Tifa's Theme – Seventh Heaven [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 56.25% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS 童話回廊 [DJ TOTTO] 43.75% Soul Calibur VI Healing Winds (SC VI Reprise) 37.50% Kirby Star Allies Planet Earthfall 37.50% Monument Valley 2 Child 37.50% ZeroRanger Impossible Orange 37.50% Stela The Village 37.50% Pokémon Sword and Shield Circhester 31.25% One Eyed Kutkh Kutkh 31.25% River City Girls Smack Down [Megan McDuffee] 25.00% Splatoon 2 The Plan (Finalfest) [Off the Hook] 25.00% CrossCode Lea! 25.00% Sea of Solitude Cold on the Outside 25.00% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Drive Them Back 25.00% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Crater 25.00% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Dream Daddy Theme [Baths] 25.00% Splatoon 2 Splattack! (Octo) [Dedf1sh] 25.00% Far Cry 5 Help Me Faith 18.75% ZeroRanger Despair 18.75% Paper Mario: The Origami King Title Screen 12.50% A Hat in Time Subcon Forest Time Rift 12.50% One Step From Eden Mystery 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Heart Transcend the Distance 12.50% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Blaze

Newly Eliminated

37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Fog King 37.50% Detroit: Become Human Kara's Theme 37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Collapsed Expressway [Mitsuto Suzuki] 37.50% Kirby Star Allies Planet Earthfall 37.50% Monument Valley 2 Child 37.50% ZeroRanger Impossible Orange 37.50% Stela The Village 37.50% Pokémon Sword and Shield Circhester 31.25% One Eyed Kutkh Kutkh 31.25% River City Girls Smack Down [Megan McDuffee] 25.00% Splatoon 2 The Plan (Finalfest) [Off the Hook] 25.00% CrossCode Lea! 25.00% Sea of Solitude Cold on the Outside 25.00% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Drive Them Back 25.00% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Crater 25.00% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Dream Daddy Theme [Baths] 25.00% Splatoon 2 Splattack! (Octo) [Dedf1sh] 25.00% Far Cry 5 Help Me Faith 18.75% ZeroRanger Despair 18.75% Paper Mario: The Origami King Title Screen 12.50% A Hat in Time Subcon Forest Time Rift 12.50% One Step From Eden Mystery 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Heart Transcend the Distance 12.50% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Blaze Projected Bubble: 41.18%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 99 will be active until Sunday, February 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 98 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 100 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 99 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 99 is open until Sunday February 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

