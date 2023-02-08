Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 98

Group 96 Results!



Spoiler 75.00% Hades Scourge of the Furies [Darren Korb] 62.50% Touhou Luna Nights Locked Girl ~ The Girl’s Secret Room (Stage 3 Boss) 56.25% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment A Cargo Of Fineries (Flying Machine) 56.25% NieR:Automata End of the Unknown [Keiichi Okabe] 56.25% Celeste Celestial Resort (Good Karma Mix) 43.75% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Aria of the Soul 43.75% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment The Lonely Parapet 37.50% Crystar Trickstar 37.50% Hollow Knight Resting Grounds 37.50% Persona Q2 Cinematic Tale 31.25% Deltarune Chapter 1 Lancer 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Mourning Refrain 31.25% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Heavy Machinery (Monken’s Beeper) 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Alley of Silence 31.25% Soul Calibur VI Moon of Oblivion 25.00% Blaster Master Zero 2 Montoj: Bamboo Bladed Mountains 25.00% Genshin Impact Knighthood Excellence 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel IV One Thought 18.75% Splatoon 2 Entropical [Sashimori] 18.75% Paper Mario: The Origami King Shy Guys Finish Last 18.75% Coffee Talk Lonely Space 18.75% Kingdom Hearts III Dearly Beloved 12.50% Stories Untold We Move Together in Unison 6.25% Detention Glimmer of Shadow [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 37.50% Streets of Rage 4 Estel: Round 2 37.50% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Tempest of Seasons (Rain) 37.50% ICONOCLASTS Duel (Vs. Silver Watchman) 37.50% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Monologue (Winter ver.) 37.50% Judgment It's Show Time!! 37.50% VirtuaVerse AVR Graffiti Writers [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 37.50% Mad Rat Dead One Day at Laboratory Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 98 will be active until Thursday, February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 97 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 99 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 98 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 98 is open until Thursday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

