Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 98

Group 96 Results!
|75.00%
|Hades
|Scourge of the Furies [Darren Korb]
|62.50%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Locked Girl ~ The Girl’s Secret Room (Stage 3 Boss)
|56.25%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|A Cargo Of Fineries (Flying Machine)
|56.25%
|NieR:Automata
|End of the Unknown [Keiichi Okabe]
|56.25%
|Celeste
|Celestial Resort (Good Karma Mix)
|43.75%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Aria of the Soul
|43.75%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|The Lonely Parapet
|37.50%
|Crystar
|Trickstar
|37.50%
|Hollow Knight
|Resting Grounds
|37.50%
|Persona Q2
|Cinematic Tale
|31.25%
|Deltarune Chapter 1
|Lancer
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Mourning Refrain
|31.25%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Heavy Machinery (Monken’s Beeper)
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Alley of Silence
|31.25%
|Soul Calibur VI
|Moon of Oblivion
|25.00%
|Blaster Master Zero 2
|Montoj: Bamboo Bladed Mountains
|25.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Knighthood Excellence
|18.75%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|One Thought
|18.75%
|Splatoon 2
|Entropical [Sashimori]
|18.75%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Shy Guys Finish Last
|18.75%
|Coffee Talk
|Lonely Space
|18.75%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Dearly Beloved
|12.50%
|Stories Untold
|We Move Together in Unison
|6.25%
|Detention
|Glimmer of Shadow
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 98 will be active until Thursday, February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 97 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 99 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 98 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 98 is open until Thursday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific