Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 97

Group 95 Results!



Spoiler 60.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Main Theme of FFVII – Sector 7 Undercity [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 60.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Cruise Control (Glidewing) 53.33% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (METHIONINE) 53.33% Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Desert (Peaceful) 46.67% Friday Night Funkin’ M.I.L.F 40.00% Night in the Woods Durkillesburg 40.00% Ray’s the Dead Teen Steam 40.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV To the Future 40.00% Streets of Rage 4 Mrs Y 40.00% Tetris Effect Joy [Hydelic] 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers No Greater Sorrow 33.33% Super Mario Odyssey Lake Lamode 33.33% 2064: Read Only Memories [PS4] Love Me Better [2 Mello, Sammus, Heather Plunlkett, Neo-SF Choir] 33.33% Cloudpunk Night Drive 33.33% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Blaze Heatnix 33.33% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim A F8ful Struggle 26.67% Pokémon Sword and Shield Marnie’s Theme 26.67% Bendy and the Ink Machine I’ll Be Your Angel (Clarinet) 20.00% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Cool Morning [Masafumi Takada] 20.00% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Our Moment [Ryota Kozuka; Vocals: Yumi Kawamura, Lotus Juice] 13.33% Cars 3: Driven to Win Race Results 2 13.33% Genshin Impact The City Favored By Wind [Yu-Peng Chen] 13.33% Genshin Impact Maiden’s Longing 6.67% Detention Despair in Disguise [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 37.50% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Fragile | Vivid BAD SQUAD 37.50% Mega Man X Legacy Collection End Of File 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Cosmo Canyon 37.50% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia With Mila’s Divine Protection 37.50% A Hat in Time Clocktowers Beneath the Sea 37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Midnight Rendezvous [Mitsuto Suzuki] 37.50% Slipstream Slipstream 37.50% Outer Wilds End Times 37.50% Paradise Killer Last Dance XX 37.50% Splatoon 2 Blitz It! (Chip Damage) [Chirpy Chips/ABXY] 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers No Greater Sorrow 33.33% Super Mario Odyssey Lake Lamode 33.33% 2064: Read Only Memories [PS4] Love Me Better [2 Mello, Sammus, Heather Plunlkett, Neo-SF Choir] 33.33% Cloudpunk Night Drive 33.33% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Blaze Heatnix 33.33% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim A F8ful Struggle 26.67% Pokémon Sword and Shield Marnie’s Theme 26.67% Bendy and the Ink Machine I’ll Be Your Angel (Clarinet) 20.00% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Cool Morning [Masafumi Takada] 20.00% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Our Moment [Ryota Kozuka; Vocals: Yumi Kawamura, Lotus Juice] 13.33% Cars 3: Driven to Win Race Results 2 13.33% Genshin Impact The City Favored By Wind [Yu-Peng Chen] 13.33% Genshin Impact Maiden’s Longing 6.67% Detention Despair in Disguise Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 97 will be active until Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 96 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 98 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 97 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 97 is open until Wednesday February 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

