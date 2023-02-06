Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 96

Group 94 Results!
|47.37%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Sword Search on Koholint Island
|42.11%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Flowers Blooming in the Church
|36.84%
|Grandia 2 HD
|Nightmare Village Mirumu – A Good, Unknown Anxiety
|36.84%
|Sonic Mania
|Metallic Madness Zone Act 1
|36.84%
|Trials of Mana
|Raven [Arr. Tsuyoshi Sekito]
|36.84%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Commander Yammark
|31.58%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Shadowbringers
|31.58%
|Genshin Impact
|Preserver of Fortune
|31.58%
|Erica
|What’s Real
|31.58%
|Umurangi Generation
|Shoegaze Protagonist
|26.32%
|Tokyo Dark
|Into the Dark
|26.32%
|Splatoon 2
|Octarmaments (Medley) [Turquoise October]
|26.32%
|The Loot Rascals
|The Beguiling Fens Of Dank Warmth
|21.05%
|Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
|Those Who Challenge the Gods
|21.05%
|Coffee Talk
|Rough Day
|21.05%
|Zarvot
|Last Cube Standing
|21.05%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Final Experiment [Tadayoshi Makino]
|15.79%
|OMORI
|Room for 4
|15.79%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Signs of Gloom
|15.79%
|Occultic;Nine
|OVSS
|15.79%
|Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Ultra Megalopolis
|10.53%
|Detention
|Wangchuan River
|5.26%
|Blair Witch
|I Am Here But You’re Not
|0.00%
|beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage
|Twilight Warp [Maozon featuring Kyte]
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 96 will be active until Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 95 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 97 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 96 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 96 is open until Tuesday February 7th at 10:00PM Pacific