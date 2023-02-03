Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 95

Group 93 Results!



Spoiler 58.82% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Divine Bloodlines 52.94% Slipstream Neon Delivery 47.06% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine White Rider 41.18% Grandia HD Mullen 41.18% A Plague Tale: Innocence Reunited 35.29% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Leftherian Archipelago – Night 35.29% The Messenger Bamboo Boogaloo (Bamboo Creek) 35.29% OMORI My Time 35.29% ICONOCLASTS Blessed Creations (Bastion) 29.41% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy About Change in the Night Time 29.41% Panzer Paladin Panzer Paladin Theme 29.41% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Give It A Shot 29.41% Paper Mario: The Origami King Staff Credits 29.41% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Long Day 29.41% Sunless Skies The High Wilderness (Variant 2) 29.41% Trails of Cold Steel III Burning Appearance 29.41% Shinsekai: Into the Depths Beyond Hades 23.53% Gnog Eater 23.53% The Pathless None Have Returned 17.65% Rain World Floes 17.65% Genshin Impact Flows of Jade-Like Water 17.65% Cadence of Hyrule Gohmaracas Boss Battle 11.76% OMORI August/Water 5.88% Genshin Impact A Sweet Smile [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 95 will be active until Monday, February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 94 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 96 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 95 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 95 is open until Monday February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

