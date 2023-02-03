Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 95

Group 93 Results!
|58.82%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Divine Bloodlines
|52.94%
|Slipstream
|Neon Delivery
|47.06%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|White Rider
|41.18%
|Grandia HD
|Mullen
|41.18%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Reunited
|35.29%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Leftherian Archipelago – Night
|35.29%
|The Messenger
|Bamboo Boogaloo (Bamboo Creek)
|35.29%
|OMORI
|My Time
|35.29%
|ICONOCLASTS
|Blessed Creations (Bastion)
|29.41%
|The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy
|About Change in the Night Time
|29.41%
|Panzer Paladin
|Panzer Paladin Theme
|29.41%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Give It A Shot
|29.41%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Staff Credits
|29.41%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Long Day
|29.41%
|Sunless Skies
|The High Wilderness (Variant 2)
|29.41%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Burning Appearance
|29.41%
|Shinsekai: Into the Depths
|Beyond Hades
|23.53%
|Gnog
|Eater
|23.53%
|The Pathless
|None Have Returned
|17.65%
|Rain World
|Floes
|17.65%
|Genshin Impact
|Flows of Jade-Like Water
|17.65%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Gohmaracas Boss Battle
|11.76%
|OMORI
|August/Water
|5.88%
|Genshin Impact
|A Sweet Smile
Newly Eliminated1
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 95 will be active until Monday, February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 94 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 96 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 95 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 95 is open until Monday February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific