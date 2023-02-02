Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 94

Group 92 Results!



Spoiler 47.06% ARMS Grand Prix (Title) 47.06% Style Savvy: Styling Star Wardrobe (Client) 41.18% Cthulu Saves Christmas Sleighing Enemies 41.18% Grandia 2 HD Live! Live!! Live!!! 41.18% Airport CEO JFK Cadence 41.18% Outer Wilds Outer Wilds 41.18% A Short Hike Boat Buds 41.18% A3! Q to Ju [sasakure.UK; Singers: Tasuku Hatanaka & Shunsuke Takeuchi] 35.29% Donut County Garbage Day 35.29% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight A Deep Mentality- Lotus Juice Remix [Shoji Meguro] 35.29% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor Ever On 29.41% Tetris Effect Next Chapter [Hydelic] 29.41% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Look on Her Face [Masashi Hamauzu] 29.41% River City Girls Detention [Megan McDuffee] 23.53% Electronic Super Joy [Switch] Flare [EnV] 23.53% Kirby Star Allies Planet Misteen 23.53% beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage From Time To Time [sanodg] 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV Millenium Fortress 17.65% Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Trap Phantasm 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel III Saint-Arkh, the Old Capital 11.76% A Hat in Time Dead Bird Studio Basement 11.76% Sonic Forces Virtual Enemies – Capital City 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel IV Betting the Fate of the World 5.88% Super Mario Odyssey RoboBrood Battle [collapse]

Spoiler 37.50% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Analysis 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lifelight 37.50% Fe Skogen 37.50% Cadence of Hyrule Overworld (Peaceful) 37.50% Night in the Woods Astral Coal Town 37.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Beyond the Journey 37.50% Kingdom Hearts III The Encounter (Metal Charge) 37.50% Destiny 2 Lost Light 35.29% Donut County Garbage Day 35.29% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight A Deep Mentality- Lotus Juice Remix [Shoji Meguro] 35.29% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor Ever On 29.41% Tetris Effect Next Chapter [Hydelic] 29.41% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Look on Her Face [Masashi Hamauzu] 29.41% River City Girls Detention [Megan McDuffee] 23.53% Electronic Super Joy [Switch] Flare [EnV] 23.53% Kirby Star Allies Planet Misteen 23.53% beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage From Time To Time [sanodg] 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV Millenium Fortress 17.65% Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Trap Phantasm 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel III Saint-Arkh, the Old Capital 11.76% A Hat in Time Dead Bird Studio Basement 11.76% Sonic Forces Virtual Enemies – Capital City 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel IV Betting the Fate of the World 5.88% Super Mario Odyssey RoboBrood Battle Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 94 will be active until Sunday, February 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 93 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 95 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 94 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

