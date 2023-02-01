Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 93

Group 91 Results!



52.94% Hades God of the Dead [Darren Korb] 52.94% River City Girls We're the River City Girls [NateWantsToBattle, Singer: Cristina Vee] 47.06% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Clutch Rocket 47.06% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dark Man Stage 41.18% A3! Kiteretsu Poemer [Ooishi Masayoshi; Singer: Toshiyuki Toyonaga] 35.29% Tekken 7 Jungle Outpost 2 35.29% Tooth and Tail Anthem for the Commonfolk 29.41% Collar x Malice Garnet vs Adamantite 29.41% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Theme of Bloodstained [Michiru Yamane] 29.41% Monument Valley 2 A Friend, Pt. 1 29.41% Night in the Woods Gregg's Woods 29.41% DJMax Respect/V Kensei 29.41% Blue Revolver: Double Action Aerolith Aurorablast (Hagane Remix) 29.41% Trails of Cold Steel IV Chain Chain Chain! 23.53% Paradise Killer Leaving [Barry "Epoch" Topping] 23.53% Thimbleweed Park Thimbleweed Opener 17.65% AI: The Somnium Files 委細 -isAI- [Keisuke Ito] 17.65% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Lost Castle of Ancient Worship 17.65% Children of Morta A Little Automaton 17.65% Picross S3 BGM 1 11.76% >OBSERVER_ The Church 11.76% Zanki Zero: Last Beginning ALARM ALERT 11.76% Forgotton Anne Forgotten Anne 5.88% Amnesia: Rebith Wraiths

Newly Eliminated

37.50% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Warp Ride 37.50% The Lord of the Rings Online: Where Dragons Dwell The Forges of Hammerstead 37.50% Heaven's Vault Fantasia on One Good Moon 37.50% Mega Man 11 Blast Man 37.50% Pokémon Sword and Shield Wyndon 35.29% Tekken 7 Jungle Outpost 2 35.29% Tooth and Tail Anthem for the Commonfolk 29.41% Collar x Malice Garnet vs Adamantite 29.41% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Theme of Bloodstained [Michiru Yamane] 29.41% Monument Valley 2 A Friend, Pt. 1 29.41% Night in the Woods Gregg's Woods 29.41% DJMax Respect/V Kensei 29.41% Blue Revolver: Double Action Aerolith Aurorablast (Hagane Remix) 29.41% Trails of Cold Steel IV Chain Chain Chain! 23.53% Paradise Killer Leaving [Barry "Epoch" Topping] 23.53% Thimbleweed Park Thimbleweed Opener 17.65% AI: The Somnium Files 委細 -isAI- [Keisuke Ito] 17.65% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Lost Castle of Ancient Worship 17.65% Children of Morta A Little Automaton 17.65% Picross S3 BGM 1 11.76% >OBSERVER_ The Church 11.76% Zanki Zero: Last Beginning ALARM ALERT 11.76% Forgotton Anne Forgotten Anne 5.88% Amnesia: Rebith Wraiths Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 93 will be active until Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 92 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 94 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 93 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 93 is open until Thursday February 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

