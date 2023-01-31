Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 92

Group 90 Results!
|53.85%
|Kenshi
|Breath of the World
|53.85%
|Parkitect
|Mountain
|53.85%
|Sonic Forces
|Moonlight Battlefield – Aqua Road
|46.15%
|Splatoon 2
|Rip Entry [Wet Floor]
|46.15%
|Monument Valley 2
|Mother & Child
|46.15%
|Tekken 7
|Geometric Plane – The Motion
|46.15%
|Stela
|The Tower
|38.46%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Insanity
|38.46%
|Night in the Woods
|Crimes II
|38.46%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|The NecroDancer Final Boss Battle
|38.46%
|Jalopy
|Harmonikatalas
|30.77%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Fire Man Stage
|23.08%
|Picross S3
|BGM 2
|23.08%
|Night in the Woods
|Underwater Waltz
|23.08%
|GNOSIA
|suspicion [Q flavor]
|23.08%
|Everything
|Still Flight
|23.08%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Parm, the Spinning Town
|23.08%
|Kona
|Ovni
|15.38%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|To the South
|15.38%
|CrossCode
|Awakened
|15.38%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Legacy of the Necromancer
|Far From Home
|7.69%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|It’s Part of All of Us
|7.69%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor
|Noman-lands
|7.69%
|La-Mulana 2
|Eden
Newly Eliminated1
|37.50%
|No Straight Roads
|vs. DJ Subatomic Supernova [Funk Fiction]
|37.50%
|Monument Valley 2
|Power of Two
|37.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Mighty Urge
|37.50%
|The Messenger
|A Home Amongst the Clouds (Cloud Ruins)
|37.50%
|Baba Is You
|Box has Key
|37.50%
|Blaster Master Zero
|The Underground Adventure Begins
|37.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Sword of Biting Gale
|37.50%
|Dragon Quest XI
|Sea Breeze (from Dragon Quest V)
|37.50%
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|Just Punishment
|37.50%
|Disco Elysium
|Instrument of Surrender [British Sea Power]
|37.50%
|7’sCarlet
|Yuzuki
|30.77%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Fire Man Stage
|23.08%
|Picross S3
|BGM 2
|23.08%
|Night in the Woods
|Underwater Waltz
|23.08%
|GNOSIA
|suspicion [Q flavor]
|23.08%
|Everything
|Still Flight
|23.08%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Parm, the Spinning Town
|23.08%
|Kona
|Ovni
|15.38%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|To the South
|15.38%
|CrossCode
|Awakened
|15.38%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Legacy of the Necromancer
|Far From Home
|7.69%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|It’s Part of All of Us
|7.69%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor
|Noman-lands
|7.69%
|La-Mulana 2
|Eden
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 92 will be active until Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 91 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 93 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 92 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 92 is open until Wednesday February 1st at 10:00PM Pacific