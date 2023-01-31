Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 92

Group 90 Results!



Spoiler 53.85% Kenshi Breath of the World 53.85% Parkitect Mountain 53.85% Sonic Forces Moonlight Battlefield – Aqua Road 46.15% Splatoon 2 Rip Entry [Wet Floor] 46.15% Monument Valley 2 Mother & Child 46.15% Tekken 7 Geometric Plane – The Motion 46.15% Stela The Tower 38.46% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Insanity 38.46% Night in the Woods Crimes II 38.46% Cadence of Hyrule The NecroDancer Final Boss Battle 38.46% Jalopy Harmonikatalas 30.77% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fire Man Stage 23.08% Picross S3 BGM 2 23.08% Night in the Woods Underwater Waltz 23.08% GNOSIA suspicion [Q flavor] 23.08% Everything Still Flight 23.08% Trails of Cold Steel III Parm, the Spinning Town 23.08% Kona Ovni 15.38% Persona 5 Strikers To the South 15.38% CrossCode Awakened 15.38% The Lord of the Rings Online: Legacy of the Necromancer Far From Home 7.69% Remothered: Broken Porcelain It’s Part of All of Us 7.69% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor Noman-lands 7.69% La-Mulana 2 Eden [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 37.50% No Straight Roads vs. DJ Subatomic Supernova [Funk Fiction] 37.50% Monument Valley 2 Power of Two 37.50% Trails of Cold Steel IV Mighty Urge 37.50% The Messenger A Home Amongst the Clouds (Cloud Ruins) 37.50% Baba Is You Box has Key 37.50% Blaster Master Zero The Underground Adventure Begins 37.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Sword of Biting Gale 37.50% Dragon Quest XI Sea Breeze (from Dragon Quest V) 37.50% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Just Punishment 37.50% Disco Elysium Instrument of Surrender [British Sea Power] 37.50% 7’sCarlet Yuzuki 30.77% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fire Man Stage 23.08% Picross S3 BGM 2 23.08% Night in the Woods Underwater Waltz 23.08% GNOSIA suspicion [Q flavor] 23.08% Everything Still Flight 23.08% Trails of Cold Steel III Parm, the Spinning Town 23.08% Kona Ovni 15.38% Persona 5 Strikers To the South 15.38% CrossCode Awakened 15.38% The Lord of the Rings Online: Legacy of the Necromancer Far From Home 7.69% Remothered: Broken Porcelain It’s Part of All of Us 7.69% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor Noman-lands 7.69% La-Mulana 2 Eden Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 92 will be active until Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 91 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 93 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 92 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 92 is open until Wednesday February 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

