Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 91

Group 89 Results!

Spoiler

68.75% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Bombing Mission
68.75% Celeste Scattered and Lost
62.50% NieR:Automata Amusement Park [Keigo Hoashi]
56.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Brat Overflow [Hitoshi Sakimoto, Vocals: Bratphonics]
43.75% Celeste Fear of the Unknown
43.75% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Beat Juggling Mix [Hommarju]
43.75% A Short Hike See You at the Top (Short Hike)
37.50% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Shoo-Bee-Doo Hullabaloo
37.50% Super Mario Odyssey Honeylune Ridge (Escape)
37.50% Wandersong Sailing with the Coffee Pirates
31.25% Leaving Lyndow Last Morning
31.25% Boundless Air Shimmer
31.25% Panzer Dragoon: Remake Episode One (Remix)
31.25% Ikenfell Toil & Trouble – Boss 1
31.25% Super Mario Odyssey Bowser Castle (Center)
31.25% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE All Quiet at the Gates
31.25% TumbleSeed Prairie
25.00% VirtuaVerse Hardware Graveyard [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
25.00% Kenshi The Wildgrass
18.75% Outer Wilds Campfire Song
18.75% BTS World Dream Glow
12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Hope Forgotten (Fringes Night Theme)
12.50% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Metal Sonic
12.50% Shenmue III Wood Chopping Theme

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Wall Market – The Town That Never Sleeps [Mitsuto Suzuki]
37.50% Donut County Quack Anthem [Ben Esposito]
37.50% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Shoo-Bee-Doo Hullabaloo
37.50% Super Mario Odyssey Honeylune Ridge (Escape)
37.50% Wandersong Sailing with the Coffee Pirates
36.84% Style Savvy: Styling Star Kanokoi’s Theme
36.84% No Straight Roads DK West Encounter 1 (French) [Az Samad, Clyde Rabatel & Donald Reignoux]
36.84% Mutazione Title Theme
36.84% Tooth and Tail Who Becomes the Meat
36.84% Pokémon Duel Main Menu
31.25% Leaving Lyndow Last Morning
31.25% Boundless Air Shimmer
31.25% Panzer Dragoon: Remake Episode One (Remix)
31.25% Ikenfell Toil & Trouble – Boss 1
31.25% Super Mario Odyssey Bowser Castle (Center)
31.25% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE All Quiet at the Gates
31.25% TumbleSeed Prairie
25.00% VirtuaVerse Hardware Graveyard [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
25.00% Kenshi The Wildgrass
18.75% Outer Wilds Campfire Song
18.75% BTS World Dream Glow
12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Hope Forgotten (Fringes Night Theme)
12.50% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Metal Sonic
12.50% Shenmue III Wood Chopping Theme

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 91 will be active until Tuesday, January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 90 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 92 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 91 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-123)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 91 is open until Tuesday January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific