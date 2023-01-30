Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 91

Group 89 Results!



Spoiler 68.75% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Bombing Mission 68.75% Celeste Scattered and Lost 62.50% NieR:Automata Amusement Park [Keigo Hoashi] 56.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Brat Overflow [Hitoshi Sakimoto, Vocals: Bratphonics] 43.75% Celeste Fear of the Unknown 43.75% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Beat Juggling Mix [Hommarju] 43.75% A Short Hike See You at the Top (Short Hike) 37.50% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Shoo-Bee-Doo Hullabaloo 37.50% Super Mario Odyssey Honeylune Ridge (Escape) 37.50% Wandersong Sailing with the Coffee Pirates 31.25% Leaving Lyndow Last Morning 31.25% Boundless Air Shimmer 31.25% Panzer Dragoon: Remake Episode One (Remix) 31.25% Ikenfell Toil & Trouble – Boss 1 31.25% Super Mario Odyssey Bowser Castle (Center) 31.25% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE All Quiet at the Gates 31.25% TumbleSeed Prairie 25.00% VirtuaVerse Hardware Graveyard [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 25.00% Kenshi The Wildgrass 18.75% Outer Wilds Campfire Song 18.75% BTS World Dream Glow 12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Hope Forgotten (Fringes Night Theme) 12.50% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Metal Sonic 12.50% Shenmue III Wood Chopping Theme [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Wall Market – The Town That Never Sleeps [Mitsuto Suzuki] 37.50% Donut County Quack Anthem [Ben Esposito] 37.50% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Shoo-Bee-Doo Hullabaloo 37.50% Super Mario Odyssey Honeylune Ridge (Escape) 37.50% Wandersong Sailing with the Coffee Pirates 36.84% Style Savvy: Styling Star Kanokoi’s Theme 36.84% No Straight Roads DK West Encounter 1 (French) [Az Samad, Clyde Rabatel & Donald Reignoux] 36.84% Mutazione Title Theme 36.84% Tooth and Tail Who Becomes the Meat 36.84% Pokémon Duel Main Menu 31.25% Leaving Lyndow Last Morning 31.25% Boundless Air Shimmer 31.25% Panzer Dragoon: Remake Episode One (Remix) 31.25% Ikenfell Toil & Trouble – Boss 1 31.25% Super Mario Odyssey Bowser Castle (Center) 31.25% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE All Quiet at the Gates 31.25% TumbleSeed Prairie 25.00% VirtuaVerse Hardware Graveyard [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 25.00% Kenshi The Wildgrass 18.75% Outer Wilds Campfire Song 18.75% BTS World Dream Glow 12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Hope Forgotten (Fringes Night Theme) 12.50% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Metal Sonic 12.50% Shenmue III Wood Chopping Theme Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 91 will be active until Tuesday, January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 90 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 92 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 91 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 91 is open until Tuesday January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific

