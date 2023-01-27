Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 90

Group 88 Results!



Spoiler 50.00% Touken Ranbu Kogitsunemaru 42.86% Door Kickers: Action Squad Word on the Street 35.71% Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker Scramble! [Stage 1] 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel IV Endure Grief 35.71% Donut County Lazy River [Daniel Koestner] 35.71% A Plague Tale: Innocence Father 28.57% Genshin Impact Rapid as Wildfires [Yu-Peng Chen] 28.57% Blacksad: Under The Skin Back to Square One 28.57% Aion: The Legacy of the Painter Inanna’s Waltz 28.57% Genshin Impact Midday Prospects 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Weight of the World – Prelude Version 21.43% Mad Rat Dead Emmental Catalepsy 21.43% Creaks Final Battle 21.43% Horizon: Zero Dawn Aloy’s Theme 21.43% Snipperclips Retro Reboot B 14.29% Genshin Impact A Storm, A Spire, and A Sanctum (Dvalin’s Nest) [Yu-Peng Chen] 14.29% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Drowning in the Horizon (Azim Steppe Day Theme) 14.29% Trails of Cold Steel III Evening Scene 14.29% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Tchita Uplands 14.29% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown ADFX-10 7.14% Paddington Run Windsor Gardens [Kim Derome] 7.14% Dandara That Party You Can’t Miss 7.14% Pokémon Sword and Shield Postwick 7.14% A Normal Lost Phone The Cocoon [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 90 will be active until Monday, January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 89 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 90 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 90 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 90 is open until Monday January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

