Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 90

Group 88 Results!
|50.00%
|Touken Ranbu
|Kogitsunemaru
|42.86%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Word on the Street
|35.71%
|Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker
|Scramble! [Stage 1]
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Endure Grief
|35.71%
|Donut County
|Lazy River [Daniel Koestner]
|35.71%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Father
|28.57%
|Genshin Impact
|Rapid as Wildfires [Yu-Peng Chen]
|28.57%
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|Back to Square One
|28.57%
|Aion: The Legacy of the Painter
|Inanna’s Waltz
|28.57%
|Genshin Impact
|Midday Prospects
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Weight of the World – Prelude Version
|21.43%
|Mad Rat Dead
|Emmental Catalepsy
|21.43%
|Creaks
|Final Battle
|21.43%
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|Aloy’s Theme
|21.43%
|Snipperclips
|Retro Reboot B
|14.29%
|Genshin Impact
|A Storm, A Spire, and A Sanctum (Dvalin’s Nest) [Yu-Peng Chen]
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Drowning in the Horizon (Azim Steppe Day Theme)
|14.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Evening Scene
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
|Tchita Uplands
|14.29%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|ADFX-10
|7.14%
|Paddington Run
|Windsor Gardens [Kim Derome]
|7.14%
|Dandara
|That Party You Can’t Miss
|7.14%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Postwick
|7.14%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|The Cocoon
Newly Eliminated1
|36.84%
|STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
|Bright All-Stars [Motoi Sakuraba]
|36.84%
|Picross S3
|BGM 3
|35.71%
|Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker
|Scramble! [Stage 1]
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Endure Grief
|35.71%
|Donut County
|Lazy River [Daniel Koestner]
|35.71%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Father
|28.57%
|Genshin Impact
|Rapid as Wildfires [Yu-Peng Chen]
|28.57%
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|Back to Square One
|28.57%
|Aion: The Legacy of the Painter
|Inanna’s Waltz
|28.57%
|Genshin Impact
|Midday Prospects
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Weight of the World – Prelude Version
|21.43%
|Mad Rat Dead
|Emmental Catalepsy
|21.43%
|Creaks
|Final Battle
|21.43%
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|Aloy’s Theme
|21.43%
|Snipperclips
|Retro Reboot B
|14.29%
|Genshin Impact
|A Storm, A Spire, and A Sanctum (Dvalin’s Nest) [Yu-Peng Chen]
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Drowning in the Horizon (Azim Steppe Day Theme)
|14.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Evening Scene
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
|Tchita Uplands
|14.29%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|ADFX-10
|7.14%
|Paddington Run
|Windsor Gardens [Kim Derome]
|7.14%
|Dandara
|That Party You Can’t Miss
|7.14%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Postwick
|7.14%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|The Cocoon
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 90 will be active until Monday, January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 89 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 90 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 90 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 90 is open until Monday January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific