Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 89

Group 87 Results!



Spoiler 60.00% Persona 5 Strikers Tower of Life 53.33% Idola Phantasy Star Saga Endeavour 53.33% Sonic Mania Lights, Camera, Action! (Studiopolis Zone Act 1) 53.33% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Slash 53.33% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Turks: Reno [Arr. Yoshitaka Suzuki] 53.33% Trails of Cold Steel III Erosion of Madness 46.67% Mega Man 11 Block Man Instrumental 40.00% Genshin Impact Gallant Challenge 40.00% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Same Scrap, Different Waaaaaay… 40.00% Yakuza Kiwami 2 Outlaw’s Lullaby (Kiwami Version) [Hidenori Shoji] 33.33% Lumnies Remastered Please Return My CD [Takayuki Nakamura] 26.67% Tekken 7 G Corp. Helipad (Day) – Round 1 (Lonesome City Jazz Party 1st) 26.67% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Beautiful Lie (Full) [Masafumi Takada] 26.67% Gnog Purp-L 26.67% Call of the Sea Te Reo O Te R’ai 26.67% ARMS Temple Grounds (Misango’s Stage) 26.67% Trails of Cold Steel IV Always by Your Side 26.67% Collar x Malice Everybody All Around 20.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Peony’s Theme 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel III A New Morning 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Roots of Scar 13.33% OMORI CHAOS ASSEMBLY 13.33% Manifold Garden The Arboretum 13.33% Return of The Obra Dinn The Doom [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.84% Super Mario Party Super Mario Party 36.84% Eliza Credits [Matthew S. Burns] 36.84% Neo Cab Dream Crusher 36.84% Mega Man 11 Dr Wily’s Gear Fortress 36.84% The Messenger: Picnic Panic Picnic Panic 36.84% Nukige Mitai na Shima ni Sunderu Watashi wa Dou Surya Ii Desu ka? THE APPLE IS CAST! 36.84% ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove Back In The Groove (With Vocals) [Greg Johnson, Vocals: Tonez The Prince, Greg Brown] 36.84% Monument Valley 2 All Grown Up 36.84% The Messenger Fire & Earth (Elemental Skylands) 36.84% Persona Q2 Remember, We Got Your Back 33.33% Lumnies Remastered Please Return My CD [Takayuki Nakamura] 26.67% Tekken 7 G Corp. Helipad (Day) – Round 1 (Lonesome City Jazz Party 1st) 26.67% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Beautiful Lie (Full) [Masafumi Takada] 26.67% Gnog Purp-L 26.67% Call of the Sea Te Reo O Te R’ai 26.67% ARMS Temple Grounds (Misango’s Stage) 26.67% Trails of Cold Steel IV Always by Your Side 26.67% Collar x Malice Everybody All Around 20.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Peony’s Theme 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel III A New Morning 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Roots of Scar 13.33% OMORI CHAOS ASSEMBLY 13.33% Manifold Garden The Arboretum 13.33% Return of The Obra Dinn The Doom Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 89 will be active until Sunday, January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 88 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 90 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 89 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 89 is open until Monday January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

