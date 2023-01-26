Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 89

Group 87 Results!
|60.00%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Tower of Life
|53.33%
|Idola Phantasy Star Saga
|Endeavour
|53.33%
|Sonic Mania
|Lights, Camera, Action! (Studiopolis Zone Act 1)
|53.33%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Slash
|53.33%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|The Turks: Reno [Arr. Yoshitaka Suzuki]
|53.33%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Erosion of Madness
|46.67%
|Mega Man 11
|Block Man Instrumental
|40.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Gallant Challenge
|40.00%
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Same Scrap, Different Waaaaaay…
|40.00%
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Outlaw’s Lullaby (Kiwami Version) [Hidenori Shoji]
|33.33%
|Lumnies Remastered
|Please Return My CD [Takayuki Nakamura]
|26.67%
|Tekken 7
|G Corp. Helipad (Day) – Round 1 (Lonesome City Jazz Party 1st)
|26.67%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Beautiful Lie (Full) [Masafumi Takada]
|26.67%
|Gnog
|Purp-L
|26.67%
|Call of the Sea
|Te Reo O Te R’ai
|26.67%
|ARMS
|Temple Grounds (Misango’s Stage)
|26.67%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Always by Your Side
|26.67%
|Collar x Malice
|Everybody All Around
|20.00%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
|Peony’s Theme
|20.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|A New Morning
|20.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Roots of Scar
|13.33%
|OMORI
|CHAOS ASSEMBLY
|13.33%
|Manifold Garden
|The Arboretum
|13.33%
|Return of The Obra Dinn
|The Doom
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 89 will be active until Sunday, January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 88 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 90 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 89 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 89 is open until Monday January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific