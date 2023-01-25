Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 88

Group 86 Results!
|62.50%
|Pyre
|Knights Of The Sea
|56.25%
|Pokken Tournament DX
|Mystery Carnival
|56.25%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Shogun Studios
|56.25%
|Mega Man 11
|Bounce Man Instrumental
|50.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Gang-Plank Galleon
|50.00%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Rivals In Another Dimension
|43.75%
|OMORI
|Ethereal CD (Snow Forest – A Single Flower Blooms)
|43.75%
|No Straight Roads
|The Sewers [Funk Fiction]
|37.50%
|Donut County
|Quack Anthem [Ben Esposito]
|31.25%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Bowser’s Castle
|25.00%
|Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-
|Wave of Darkness II
|25.00%
|Sonic Forces
|Fist Bump
|25.00%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Riverworld
|25.00%
|Sonic Forces
|Iron Fortress
|18.75%
|DJMax Respect
|Remains of Doom
|18.75%
|God of War (2018)
|God of War
|18.75%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Fierce and Free
|18.75%
|Night Call
|Precious Encounters [Corentin Brasart]
|18.75%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Lost Swamp (Peaceful)
|12.50%
|Mutazione
|Day Seven Suite
|12.50%
|Erica
|It’s Always Been You
|12.50%
|Luigi’s Mansion 3
|1F: Grand Lobby, B1: Basement
|12.50%
|Genshin Impact
|Adeptus’ Solace [Yu-Peng Chen]
|6.25%
|Detention
|Namo Amitabha
Newly Eliminated1
|36.84%
|Pit People
|No Gravity
|36.84%
|Slipstream
|Driving A Dream
|36.84%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Map (Daytime)
|36.84%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Midgar Expressway [Arr. Yoshinori Nakamura]
|36.84%
|The Journey Down: Chapter Three
|Shifty Business
|36.84%
|Lumnies Remastered
|URBANIZATION [Takayuki Nakamura]
|36.84%
|Collar x Malice
|Lunch Time
|36.84%
|Trüberbrook
|Transdimensional Homesick Blues [Sebastian Nagel & Albrecht Schrader]
|36.84%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Four Limbed Titan
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 88 will be active until Thursday, January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 87 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 89 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 88 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 88 is open until Thursday January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific