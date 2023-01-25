Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 88

Group 86 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Pyre Knights Of The Sea 56.25% Pokken Tournament DX Mystery Carnival 56.25% Paper Mario: The Origami King Shogun Studios 56.25% Mega Man 11 Bounce Man Instrumental 50.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gang-Plank Galleon 50.00% Kirby Star Allies Rivals In Another Dimension 43.75% OMORI Ethereal CD (Snow Forest – A Single Flower Blooms) 43.75% No Straight Roads The Sewers [Funk Fiction] 37.50% Donut County Quack Anthem [Ben Esposito] 31.25% Super Mario Odyssey Bowser’s Castle 25.00% Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- Wave of Darkness II 25.00% Sonic Forces Fist Bump 25.00% Kentucky Route Zero Riverworld 25.00% Sonic Forces Iron Fortress 18.75% DJMax Respect Remains of Doom 18.75% God of War (2018) God of War 18.75% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Fierce and Free 18.75% Night Call Precious Encounters [Corentin Brasart] 18.75% Cadence of Hyrule Lost Swamp (Peaceful) 12.50% Mutazione Day Seven Suite 12.50% Erica It’s Always Been You 12.50% Luigi’s Mansion 3 1F: Grand Lobby, B1: Basement 12.50% Genshin Impact Adeptus’ Solace [Yu-Peng Chen] 6.25% Detention Namo Amitabha [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.84% Pit People No Gravity 36.84% Slipstream Driving A Dream 36.84% Style Savvy: Styling Star Map (Daytime) 36.84% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Midgar Expressway [Arr. Yoshinori Nakamura] 36.84% The Journey Down: Chapter Three Shifty Business 36.84% Lumnies Remastered URBANIZATION [Takayuki Nakamura] 36.84% Collar x Malice Lunch Time 36.84% Trüberbrook Transdimensional Homesick Blues [Sebastian Nagel & Albrecht Schrader] 36.84% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Four Limbed Titan 31.25% Super Mario Odyssey Bowser’s Castle 25.00% Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- Wave of Darkness II 25.00% Sonic Forces Fist Bump 25.00% Kentucky Route Zero Riverworld 25.00% Sonic Forces Iron Fortress 18.75% DJMax Respect Remains of Doom 18.75% God of War (2018) God of War 18.75% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Fierce and Free 18.75% Night Call Precious Encounters [Corentin Brasart] 18.75% Cadence of Hyrule Lost Swamp (Peaceful) 12.50% Mutazione Day Seven Suite 12.50% Erica It’s Always Been You 12.50% Luigi’s Mansion 3 1F: Grand Lobby, B1: Basement 12.50% Genshin Impact Adeptus’ Solace [Yu-Peng Chen] 6.25% Detention Namo Amitabha Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 88 will be active until Thursday, January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 87 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 89 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 88 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 88 is open until Thursday January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...