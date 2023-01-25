The Tabletop Thread is Missing Something… (1/25/23)

HayesCode’s character has provided us with notes today!

No sooner had we finished felling that pack of pernicious plants than we were accosted by creatures burrowing up from underground – big, dense, ugly armored toad-things I found out later were known as ‘bulettes.’ AN, squishy and vulnerable, was accosted by one and I had no choice but to fling myself gracefully across a sinkhole and come to her rescue. My rapier found its way between the plates, but the beast nearly rent me in two with its terrible jaws. Soon, with the able assistance of Warwyck Blastimoff, the person we’d come here to rescue in the first place, I was able to dispatch the creature. Kass even thoughtfully provided me with a spotlight in recognition of my stageworthy performance. (The spotlight burned me a little when I stepped into it, and I later discovered it was technically an attack and I was supposed to stay out of it—but who said being in the limelight was always a bed of roses?)

Ximon took care of the other bulette by turning the toadlike thing into an actual toad, and we scuttled up the ladder off the planets surface and to safety, tiny jaws nipping at his heels all the while.

Blastimoff recounted his failed attempt to recruit an army from among the tree-people (apparently he broke one of their branches off attempting to arm-wrestle them over it) but suggested another avenue for us: Vocanth, a sort of big blue giant merchant known as a Mercari. So it was off to his lovely orbital sanctuary. I didn’t mind spending a few days in transit, as it gave me a chance to get closer to the princess (I do think she’s warming up to me) and we soon arrived at a crystal dome orbiting a moon. I must say the interior was impeccably decorated – I’ve got to admire anyone with that many statues of himself – and there was quite a cross-section of the Wild Space population in attendance.

As for Vocanth, he didn’t seen much inclined to help us, but he did suggest we might find allies if we perfomed well in gladitorial combat. And by “suggest”, I mean he teleported us into the arena without warning. Ah well – it’s lucky I’m good at thinking on my hooves…