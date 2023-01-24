Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 87

Group 85 Results!

Spoiler

64.29% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Howl
50.00% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Submarine Volcano
50.00% Umurangi Generation Miss Me With That 1 Bro
50.00% beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse Drastic Dramatic [KING & Princess]
42.86% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Synth Cult
42.86% World of Horror Forest Mystery
42.86% Super Mario Odyssey Bonneton
42.86% Style Savvy: Styling Star maria (JP) [Koji Matsuzaka; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
42.86% Friday Night Funkin’ Philly Nice
42.86% Kentucky Route Zero The Clearing
35.71% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Spirit Dias
35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Yggdrassil (World Tree Theme)
35.71% Moonlighter Beyond the Gates
35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Masquerade
35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lost Painting
35.71% Vitamin Connection She Arrived by Train
35.71% Night in the Woods Fireflies on the Porch
28.57% Bleed 2 Big Boom Stadium
28.57% Spiritfarer Song of Growth [Max LL]
21.43% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Memories Eternal
21.43% Paper Mario: The Origami King Dog-Eared Fight
14.29% AI: The Somnium Files 告解2 -kokkAI 2- [Keisuke Ito]
14.29% Trails of Cold Steel III Things to Tell You
7.14% Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Through the Storm (Female Vocals) [Giannis Georgantelis]

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

36.84% Kingdom Hearts III Don’t Think Twice
36.84% Grandia HD Town of Palm
36.84% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight When the Moons Reaching Out Stars- Hideki Naganuma Remix [Shoji Meguro]
36.84% OMORI Gator Gambol
36.84% A Hat in Time Mafia Boss’ Big Showdown
35.71% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Pipeline Destruction
35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Endless Possibilities
35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Splattack!
35.71% Cadence of Hyrule Crypt (Peaceful)
35.71% Streets of Rage 4 The Streets [Olivier Deriviere]
35.71% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Spirit Dias
35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Yggdrassil (World Tree Theme)
35.71% Moonlighter Beyond the Gates
35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Masquerade
35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lost Painting
35.71% Vitamin Connection She Arrived by Train
35.71% Night in the Woods Fireflies on the Porch
28.57% Bleed 2 Big Boom Stadium
28.57% Spiritfarer Song of Growth [Max LL]
21.43% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Memories Eternal
21.43% Paper Mario: The Origami King Dog-Eared Fight
14.29% AI: The Somnium Files 告解2 -kokkAI 2- [Keisuke Ito]
14.29% Trails of Cold Steel III Things to Tell You
7.14% Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Through the Storm (Female Vocals) [Giannis Georgantelis]

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 87 will be active until Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 86 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 88 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 87 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-123)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 87 is open until Wednesday January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific