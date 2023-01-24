Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 87

Group 85 Results!



Spoiler 64.29% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Howl 50.00% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Submarine Volcano 50.00% Umurangi Generation Miss Me With That 1 Bro 50.00% beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse Drastic Dramatic [KING & Princess] 42.86% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Synth Cult 42.86% World of Horror Forest Mystery 42.86% Super Mario Odyssey Bonneton 42.86% Style Savvy: Styling Star maria (JP) [Koji Matsuzaka; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi] 42.86% Friday Night Funkin’ Philly Nice 42.86% Kentucky Route Zero The Clearing 35.71% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Spirit Dias 35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Yggdrassil (World Tree Theme) 35.71% Moonlighter Beyond the Gates 35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Masquerade 35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lost Painting 35.71% Vitamin Connection She Arrived by Train 35.71% Night in the Woods Fireflies on the Porch 28.57% Bleed 2 Big Boom Stadium 28.57% Spiritfarer Song of Growth [Max LL] 21.43% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Memories Eternal 21.43% Paper Mario: The Origami King Dog-Eared Fight 14.29% AI: The Somnium Files 告解2 -kokkAI 2- [Keisuke Ito] 14.29% Trails of Cold Steel III Things to Tell You 7.14% Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Through the Storm (Female Vocals) [Giannis Georgantelis] [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.84% Kingdom Hearts III Don’t Think Twice 36.84% Grandia HD Town of Palm 36.84% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight When the Moons Reaching Out Stars- Hideki Naganuma Remix [Shoji Meguro] 36.84% OMORI Gator Gambol 36.84% A Hat in Time Mafia Boss’ Big Showdown 35.71% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Pipeline Destruction 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Endless Possibilities 35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Splattack! 35.71% Cadence of Hyrule Crypt (Peaceful) 35.71% Streets of Rage 4 The Streets [Olivier Deriviere] 35.71% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Spirit Dias 35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Yggdrassil (World Tree Theme) 35.71% Moonlighter Beyond the Gates 35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Masquerade 35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lost Painting 35.71% Vitamin Connection She Arrived by Train 35.71% Night in the Woods Fireflies on the Porch 28.57% Bleed 2 Big Boom Stadium 28.57% Spiritfarer Song of Growth [Max LL] 21.43% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Memories Eternal 21.43% Paper Mario: The Origami King Dog-Eared Fight 14.29% AI: The Somnium Files 告解2 -kokkAI 2- [Keisuke Ito] 14.29% Trails of Cold Steel III Things to Tell You 7.14% Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Through the Storm (Female Vocals) [Giannis Georgantelis] Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 87 will be active until Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 86 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 88 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 87 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 87 is open until Wednesday January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...