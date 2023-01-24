Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 87

Group 85 Results!
|64.29%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Howl
|50.00%
|MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.
|Submarine Volcano
|50.00%
|Umurangi Generation
|Miss Me With That 1 Bro
|50.00%
|beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse
|Drastic Dramatic [KING & Princess]
|42.86%
|Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
|Synth Cult
|42.86%
|World of Horror
|Forest Mystery
|42.86%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Bonneton
|42.86%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|maria (JP) [Koji Matsuzaka; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
|42.86%
|Friday Night Funkin’
|Philly Nice
|42.86%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|The Clearing
|35.71%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Spirit Dias
|35.71%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Yggdrassil (World Tree Theme)
|35.71%
|Moonlighter
|Beyond the Gates
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Masquerade
|35.71%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Lost Painting
|35.71%
|Vitamin Connection
|She Arrived by Train
|35.71%
|Night in the Woods
|Fireflies on the Porch
|28.57%
|Bleed 2
|Big Boom Stadium
|28.57%
|Spiritfarer
|Song of Growth [Max LL]
|21.43%
|Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
|Memories Eternal
|21.43%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Dog-Eared Fight
|14.29%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|告解2 -kokkAI 2- [Keisuke Ito]
|14.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Things to Tell You
|7.14%
|Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
|Through the Storm (Female Vocals) [Giannis Georgantelis]
Newly Eliminated1
|36.84%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Don’t Think Twice
|36.84%
|Grandia HD
|Town of Palm
|36.84%
|Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
|When the Moons Reaching Out Stars- Hideki Naganuma Remix [Shoji Meguro]
|36.84%
|OMORI
|Gator Gambol
|36.84%
|A Hat in Time
|Mafia Boss’ Big Showdown
|35.71%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Pipeline Destruction
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Endless Possibilities
|35.71%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Splattack!
|35.71%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Crypt (Peaceful)
|35.71%
|Streets of Rage 4
|The Streets [Olivier Deriviere]
|35.71%
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 87 will be active until Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 86 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 88 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 87 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 87 is open until Wednesday January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific