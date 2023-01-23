Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 86

Group 84 Results!



Spoiler 58.82% Overcooked! 2 Ravenous Rapids 58.82% Hollow Knight Grimm 52.94% Kingdom Hearts III Friendship’s Union 52.94% Sonic Mania Blossom Haze (Press Garden Zone Act 2) 47.06% Far: Lone Sails Warmth in the Cold 47.06% Pixelmon Across the Desert (2017 Mix) 47.06% Katana ZERO Chinatown 41.18% Panzer Paladin Tanzania 35.29% Splatoon 2 Into The Light 29.41% Donut County Holes [Daniel Koestner] 29.41% Sonic Mania Eggman Mean Bean (Chemical Plant Zone Boss) 23.53% A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Nyakuza Manholes 23.53% Pokémon Café Mix Home Master 17.65% Detroit: Become Human By Firelight [Phillip Sheppard] 17.65% Umurangi Generation VHS Bombstrap 17.65% Snipperclips Plus Competition 17.65% Rakuen Welcome to the Forest 17.65% Collar x Malice Premonition 11.76% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Ready Steady | Vivid BAD SQUAD 5.88% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Wasp Kingdom 5.88% Detention Tension 5.88% Sundered Dominion 5.88% Mega Man X Legacy Collection I.D.E.A Ending 5.88% Mutazione Love Song [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Insatiable 35.71% Sonic Forces Nowhere to Run – Prison Hall 35.71% Vitamin Connection DJ Dog Bone 35.71% A Hat in Time Picture Perfect 35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Rival Wings 35.71% Tetris Effect Unfold [Hydelic] 35.71% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Pewter City (Piano) 35.71% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Omega 35.29% Splatoon 2 Into The Light 29.41% Donut County Holes [Daniel Koestner] 29.41% Sonic Mania Eggman Mean Bean (Chemical Plant Zone Boss) 23.53% A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Nyakuza Manholes 23.53% Pokémon Café Mix Home Master 17.65% Detroit: Become Human By Firelight [Phillip Sheppard] 17.65% Umurangi Generation VHS Bombstrap 17.65% Snipperclips Plus Competition 17.65% Rakuen Welcome to the Forest 17.65% Collar x Malice Premonition 11.76% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Ready Steady | Vivid BAD SQUAD 5.88% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Wasp Kingdom 5.88% Detention Tension 5.88% Sundered Dominion 5.88% Mega Man X Legacy Collection I.D.E.A Ending 5.88% Mutazione Love Song Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 86 will be active until Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 85 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 87 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 86 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 86 is open until Tuesday January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

