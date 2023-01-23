Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 86

Group 84 Results!
|58.82%
|Overcooked! 2
|Ravenous Rapids
|58.82%
|Hollow Knight
|Grimm
|52.94%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Friendship’s Union
|52.94%
|Sonic Mania
|Blossom Haze (Press Garden Zone Act 2)
|47.06%
|Far: Lone Sails
|Warmth in the Cold
|47.06%
|Pixelmon
|Across the Desert (2017 Mix)
|47.06%
|Katana ZERO
|Chinatown
|41.18%
|Panzer Paladin
|Tanzania
|35.29%
|Splatoon 2
|Into The Light
|29.41%
|Donut County
|Holes [Daniel Koestner]
|29.41%
|Sonic Mania
|Eggman Mean Bean (Chemical Plant Zone Boss)
|23.53%
|A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
|Nyakuza Manholes
|23.53%
|Pokémon Café Mix
|Home Master
|17.65%
|Detroit: Become Human
|By Firelight [Phillip Sheppard]
|17.65%
|Umurangi Generation
|VHS Bombstrap
|17.65%
|Snipperclips Plus
|Competition
|17.65%
|Rakuen
|Welcome to the Forest
|17.65%
|Collar x Malice
|Premonition
|11.76%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Ready Steady | Vivid BAD SQUAD
|5.88%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Wasp Kingdom
|5.88%
|Detention
|Tension
|5.88%
|Sundered
|Dominion
|5.88%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|I.D.E.A Ending
|5.88%
|Mutazione
|Love Song
Newly Eliminated1
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Insatiable
|35.71%
|Sonic Forces
|Nowhere to Run – Prison Hall
|35.71%
|Vitamin Connection
|DJ Dog Bone
|35.71%
|A Hat in Time
|Picture Perfect
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Rival Wings
|35.71%
|Tetris Effect
|Unfold [Hydelic]
|35.71%
|Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee!
|Pewter City (Piano)
|35.71%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Omega
|35.29%
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 86 will be active until Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 85 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 87 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 86 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 86 is open until Tuesday January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific