Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 85

Group 83 Results!
|64.29%
|Splatoon 2
|Riptide Rupture [Ink Theory]
|64.29%
|beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage
|Xlø [sasakure.UK]
|57.14%
|Devil May Cry 5
|Devil Trigger
|57.14%
|Celeste
|Resurrections
|50.00%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Ready to Roll
|42.86%
|VirtuaVerse
|Gigawarez [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|42.86%
|Outer Wilds
|Timber Hearth
|35.71%
|Iron Harvest
|Polania Victrix
|35.71%
|Genshin Impact
|Letter from Ajax
|35.71%
|Dragon Quest XI
|Flying Whale Cetacea
|35.71%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Appasionato
|35.71%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Lock, Load, and Blast!
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Power or Technique
|28.57%
|Mutazione
|Riot Girls 1-1
|28.57%
|Night in the Woods
|Astral Train
|21.43%
|Genshin Impact
|Mondstadt Starlit
|21.43%
|Neverending Nightmares
|Last Lullaby
|21.43%
|Lethal League Blaze
|Shred
|14.29%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|Lex Talionis
|14.29%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Torna – Night
|14.29%
|>OBSERVER_
|Mirror Me – Mother Queen
|7.14%
|Persona 5 Royal
|That Guy is a Trick Star
|7.14%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|Turquoise
|7.14%
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|Pray in Wodan
Newly Eliminated1
|35.71%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Heartless Journey [Masafumi Takada]
|35.71%
|Eastshade
|Meandering Trails
|35.71%
|Death end re;Quest
|Inferno
|35.71%
|The Lord of The Rings Online: The Great Wedding
|The Lines of Earendil
|35.71%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Forest Capital/Mori no Miyako [Gota Masuoka]
|35.71%
|CrossCode
|Challenge 2
|35.71%
|Moonlighter
|Golem King
|35.71%
|Iron Harvest
|Polania Victrix
|35.71%
|Genshin Impact
|Letter from Ajax
|35.71%
|Dragon Quest XI
|Flying Whale Cetacea
|35.71%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Appasionato
|35.71%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Lock, Load, and Blast!
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Power or Technique
|28.57%
|Mutazione
|Riot Girls 1-1
|28.57%
|Night in the Woods
|Astral Train
|21.43%
|Genshin Impact
|Mondstadt Starlit
|21.43%
|Neverending Nightmares
|Last Lullaby
|21.43%
|Lethal League Blaze
|Shred
|14.29%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|Lex Talionis
|14.29%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Torna – Night
|14.29%
|>OBSERVER_
|Mirror Me – Mother Queen
|7.14%
|Persona 5 Royal
|That Guy is a Trick Star
|7.14%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|Turquoise
|7.14%
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|Pray in Wodan
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 85 will be active until Monday, January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 84 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 86 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 85 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 85 is open until Monday January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific