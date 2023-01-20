Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 85

Group 83 Results!



Spoiler 64.29% Splatoon 2 Riptide Rupture [Ink Theory] 64.29% beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage Xlø [sasakure.UK] 57.14% Devil May Cry 5 Devil Trigger 57.14% Celeste Resurrections 50.00% Door Kickers: Action Squad Ready to Roll 42.86% VirtuaVerse Gigawarez [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 42.86% Outer Wilds Timber Hearth 35.71% Iron Harvest Polania Victrix 35.71% Genshin Impact Letter from Ajax 35.71% Dragon Quest XI Flying Whale Cetacea 35.71% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Appasionato 35.71% Kingdom Hearts III Lock, Load, and Blast! 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Power or Technique 28.57% Mutazione Riot Girls 1-1 28.57% Night in the Woods Astral Train 21.43% Genshin Impact Mondstadt Starlit 21.43% Neverending Nightmares Last Lullaby 21.43% Lethal League Blaze Shred 14.29% Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Lex Talionis 14.29% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Torna – Night 14.29% >OBSERVER_ Mirror Me – Mother Queen 7.14% Persona 5 Royal That Guy is a Trick Star 7.14% A Normal Lost Phone Turquoise 7.14% Ash of Gods: Redemption Pray in Wodan [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.71% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Heartless Journey [Masafumi Takada] 35.71% Eastshade Meandering Trails 35.71% Death end re;Quest Inferno 35.71% The Lord of The Rings Online: The Great Wedding The Lines of Earendil 35.71% Persona 5 Strikers Forest Capital/Mori no Miyako [Gota Masuoka] 35.71% CrossCode Challenge 2 35.71% Moonlighter Golem King 35.71% Iron Harvest Polania Victrix 35.71% Genshin Impact Letter from Ajax 35.71% Dragon Quest XI Flying Whale Cetacea 35.71% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Appasionato 35.71% Kingdom Hearts III Lock, Load, and Blast! 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Power or Technique 28.57% Mutazione Riot Girls 1-1 28.57% Night in the Woods Astral Train 21.43% Genshin Impact Mondstadt Starlit 21.43% Neverending Nightmares Last Lullaby 21.43% Lethal League Blaze Shred 14.29% Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Lex Talionis 14.29% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Torna – Night 14.29% >OBSERVER_ Mirror Me – Mother Queen 7.14% Persona 5 Royal That Guy is a Trick Star 7.14% A Normal Lost Phone Turquoise 7.14% Ash of Gods: Redemption Pray in Wodan Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 85 will be active until Monday, January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 84 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 86 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 85 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 85 is open until Monday January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

