Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 85

Group 83 Results!

Spoiler

64.29% Splatoon 2 Riptide Rupture [Ink Theory]
64.29% beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage Xlø [sasakure.UK]
57.14% Devil May Cry 5 Devil Trigger
57.14% Celeste Resurrections
50.00% Door Kickers: Action Squad Ready to Roll
42.86% VirtuaVerse Gigawarez [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
42.86% Outer Wilds Timber Hearth
35.71% Iron Harvest Polania Victrix
35.71% Genshin Impact Letter from Ajax
35.71% Dragon Quest XI Flying Whale Cetacea
35.71% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Appasionato
35.71% Kingdom Hearts III Lock, Load, and Blast!
35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Power or Technique
28.57% Mutazione Riot Girls 1-1
28.57% Night in the Woods Astral Train
21.43% Genshin Impact Mondstadt Starlit
21.43% Neverending Nightmares Last Lullaby
21.43% Lethal League Blaze Shred
14.29% Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Lex Talionis
14.29% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Torna – Night
14.29% >OBSERVER_ Mirror Me – Mother Queen
7.14% Persona 5 Royal That Guy is a Trick Star
7.14% A Normal Lost Phone Turquoise
7.14% Ash of Gods: Redemption Pray in Wodan

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

35.71% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Heartless Journey [Masafumi Takada]
35.71% Eastshade Meandering Trails
35.71% Death end re;Quest Inferno
35.71% The Lord of The Rings Online: The Great Wedding The Lines of Earendil
35.71% Persona 5 Strikers Forest Capital/Mori no Miyako [Gota Masuoka]
35.71% CrossCode Challenge 2
35.71% Moonlighter Golem King
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 85 will be active until Monday, January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 84 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 86 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 85 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 85 is open until Monday January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific