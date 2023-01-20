The Weekly Shuffle Thread Lets its HAIR Down!

RIP David Crosby

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Today is a special shuffle, it even went and got its Hair did just for the occasion. So to celebrate, why to make our special word of the day HAIR!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Hair” in the title of them! But if your shuffle has been on the thinning side lately, don’t panic! You can post any playlists that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week. Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

